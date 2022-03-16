Southern Clams has been harvesting Littleneck Clams (Austrovenus stutchburyi) for live sale in Otago since 1982. First in Papanui Inlet, then Blueskin Bay, and finally from the Clam beds in Otago Harbour in 2009. Now, the company mostly operates out of a 50ha area in Blueskin Bay, and two areas in the Otago Harbour (total of 180ha under sanitation monitoring). While historically most of the clams have been exported to markets that have an appreciation for clams, the domestic market is growing.



Much like Bluff Oysters, growing in the cold, clear waters of the lower south make for fantastic quality shellfish. Unlike Bluff Oysters, the clams are harvested year-round. The Littleneck Clams in Otago are analogous with the vongole harvested in the Mediterranean Sea, a delicacy famed for their use in French and Italian Cuisine. The clams are often incorrectly called cockles, as they were described by Captain Cook, who saw the resemblance to the common European Cockle.



Southern Clams, in conjunction with MPI and independent consultants, has developed a shellfish sanitation programme to meet all current requirements from export markets. The company conducts weekly monitoring for biotoxins in the clam flesh, and phytoplankton in the harvest waters. Monthly testing is conducted on the bacteriological status of the waters of the harvest grounds. Just under 900T of clams were harvested in the last fishing year.

Southern Clams believe that the Littleneck Clam fishery in Otago is one of the most sustainably managed fisheries in the country, as they are the only company commercially harvesting it. The results from our 35+ years of research shows that clam beds we harvest tend to recover over 50% of their clam biomass within a year. The impact on other species (macrofauna generally) is almost undetectable after 30 days, as is any effect on the sandy substrate of their habitat. Southern Clams commitment to sustainability was rewarded by winning the Sustainability and Resilience Business Practice Award at the Otago Business Awards 2020.



Most Kiwis have memories digging up clams in the coastal waters while younger, and the appreciation of Clams as part of people diets is on the increase in New Zealand. Factors such as eating locally, a willingness to experiment with a wider range of cuisines and the increasing costs of other proteins has seen an increase in demand domestically by 24% in 2021 compared to 2020. They can be found in over 200 supermarkets, fishmongers and restaurants nationwide.

Kept in a well-drained container, clams will remain fresh 12 days from harvest if kept chilled in a high humidity container at 2-4 degrees Centigrade (36-39 degrees Fahrenheit). They should not be held in fresh water or in contact with ice.



Clams are sold live and need to be prepared with care. To prepare clams before cooking they need to be cleaned for there’s nothing worse than biting into sand while eating your dish. Give the clams a thorough scrub under running water, to remove any external sand. Discard any shellfish which gape and do not respond when tapped.



Place the washed clams in a large pot over high heat, cover and steam until all shells are open. Shake the pot once or twice during cooking or move the clams around with a wooden spoon. This should only take a few minutes, as clams need very little cooking if they are to remain tender. Keep the juices and strain or decant before using. Clams being naturally salty, there is no need to add salt. Proceed with recipe.