SPONSORED CONTENT Andrew Simms: Strong Leadership and a Proven Track Record for Dunedin

When Andrew Simms talks about Dunedin, he speaks as a father, a business leader, and a community advocate who believes the city’s best days are ahead. In 2025 he is standing for Mayor, bringing a lifetime of proven leadership and a determination to restore confidence in the Dunedin City Council.

“I’m not a career politician. My experience is real — gained from building businesses, leading teams, and working alongside our community. Dunedin needs strong leadership, financial discipline and a clear vision. That’s what I want to bring to the table.”

From the ground up

Andrew’s story is one of drive and determination. Starting with a humble, middle-class upbringing here in Dunedin, he built one of New Zealand’s largest motor companies from the ground up. Today, that business turns over more than $400 million annually and supports hundreds of families across the country.

But Andrew’s career has never been just about business. He has spent decades backing community causes, coaching junior cricket, and serving as Chair of the Mosgiel Taieri Community Board. In that role he earned a reputation for focusing on practical solutions, sensible priorities, and responsible spending — qualities that he says Dunedin needs more than ever in 2025.

Cutting waste, protecting the future

One of Andrew’s top priorities is tackling financial waste at Council. He is outspoken about the proposed $92 million Smooth Hill landfill project, which he describes as “a symbol of the kind of spending Dunedin can no longer afford.”

He has consistently advocated that Dunedin must stop racking up debt and leaving the bill for future generations. To restore confidence in the city’s finances, Andrew supports a line-by-line review of the council’s budgets, contracts and activities. He believes every item of spending

should be tested for value, with non-essential projects paused until the city’s books are balanced.

Building trust and transparency

Andrew believes the Council has lost touch with the community it serves.

“Too often decisions are made behind closed doors, with information redacted or kept from the public,” he says. “That has to change. Council should treat the community with respect and engage openly.”

He supports reducing the number of non-public workshops and reports, and ensuring residents are given all the information needed to participate in decisions.

Ending unsheltered homelessness

Another key focus for Andrew is addressing unsheltered homelessness in Dunedin. He sees it as both a moral responsibility and a test of leadership.

“No one in our city should be left without a roof over their head,” he says. “We need targeted initiatives that provide real support, not temporary fixes. It’s about dignity, opportunity, and ensuring people are not left behind.”

Andrew believes Council should work closely with community providers and central government to deliver sustainable housing pathways.

A city with huge potential

Andrew believes Dunedin has everything it needs to succeed — but is currently underperforming.

“Right now, Dunedin is growing at about half the rate of the national average. We can do so much better,” he says. “We should be aiming to grow at double the rate, by capitalising on the opportunities right in front of us.”

He points to a “drift back south” — with people returning from overseas, from the North Island, and even from Central Otago to Dunedin — as a major opportunity the city must seize.

“The Council should be enabling that growth, not getting in the way,” he says. “We need real, tangible initiatives that attract families, support businesses, and create a much better future for all of Dunedin.”

His broader policy platform highlights the importance of freeing up land for housing and business, supporting local economic development, and acting urgently to protect South Dunedin from flood risk.

Values that matter

Andrew frames his campaign around four key values: Leadership, Commitment, Drive and Integrity.

● Leadership: Proven through building a national business, leading large teams, and serving in local government.

● Commitment: Dunedin born and bred, determined that his children and grandchildren inherit a thriving city.

● Drive: A work ethic that won’t stop until Dunedin achieves its potential.

● Integrity: A promise to restore trust, demand accountability, and deliver better decisions that reduce pressure on rates.

“These are not just campaign slogans,” Andrew says. “They’re the principles I’ve lived by in business, in community service, and in life.”

New energy, new ideas

Above all, Andrew wants to bring new energy and ideas to the Council.

“We need new people, new ideas and new energy around the Council table in 2025.”

A vision for Dunedin’s future

Andrew Simms sees a Dunedin that is financially responsible, socially inclusive, and economically ambitious. A city where waste is cut, debt is controlled, trust is restored, homelessness is ended, and opportunities are created for the next generation.

His policy plan also emphasises protecting South Dunedin, reusing heritage buildings, and ensuring the environment is safeguarded for future generations. The aim, he says, is a city that grows responsibly while keeping its unique character.

As the city approaches a crucial election, Andrew is asking voters for the chance to lead.

Vote1: Andrew Simms for Mayor — strong leadership and a proven track record.

