Suzy's Orokonui Playlist

Suzy Cato was to be our festival guest and had prepared a playlist of nature inspired songs for her visit to Dunedin.
Sadly Suzy won't be with us in person but she has given us her Spotify playlist.
"This Spotify playlist was created for the festival and the Earth Day event out at Orokonui Ecosanctuary. Again all Kiwi artists for Kiwi kids and all Kiwi (native and introduced) animals." Suzy Cato
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5SKKoPMmBJdd6GGHUXydK9?si=zz-K1KYjTkal...
Orokonui Ecosanctuary Visitors Centre — Leon Berard
Hear the bird song in person and support Orokonui Ecosanctuary after the lockdown.
"Kā mihi nui ki a koutou - a BIG THANKS to all of the people that continue to support us in these challenging times! We are keen to keep you updated on all things Orokonui, so please keep an eye on our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OrokonuiEcosanctuary for more awesome virtual wildlife action. This will include a video diary from our Conservation Manager, Elton, as he continues delivering essential services to the wildlife at the ecosanctuary while the rest of us are in lockdown, and some tricks and tips on how to keep your tamariki busy helping the native wildlife in your own backyards from our educators, Tahu and Taylor."
