Suzy's Orokonui Playlist

We've postponed the Wild Dunedin Festival until April 2021, but we'd like to share stories, images and things to do in isolation with an online publication 'Your Wild Bubble'. Please share with your family and friends in isolation.

Suzy Cato was to be our festival guest and had prepared a playlist of nature inspired songs for her visit to Dunedin.

"This Spotify playlist was created for the festival and the Earth Day event out at Orokonui Ecosanctuary. Again all Kiwi artists for Kiwi kids and all Kiwi (native and introduced) animals." Suzy Cato

https://open.spotify.com/playlist/5SKKoPMmBJdd6GGHUXydK9?si=zz-K1KYjTkal...



Orokonui Ecosanctuary Visitors Centre — Leon Berard

Following is a message from Orokonui Ecosanctuary:

"Kā mihi nui ki a koutou - a BIG THANKS to all of the people that continue to support us in these challenging times! We are keen to keep you updated on all things Orokonui, so please keep an eye on our facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OrokonuiEcosanctuary for more awesome virtual wildlife action. This will include a video diary from our Conservation Manager, Elton, as he continues delivering essential services to the wildlife at the ecosanctuary while the rest of us are in lockdown, and some tricks and tips on how to keep your tamariki busy helping the native wildlife in your own backyards from our educators, Tahu and Taylor."

