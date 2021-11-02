Total Food Equipment celebrating 17th Birthday with a huge five-day sale

Total Food Equipment Staff (back row left to right): Julie Feever, Beth O'Connor, Ange Griffen, Craig Kenton, Kent Feaver. (front row left to right): Kerry Read, Linda Whyte, Louise Chiminello, Lauren Hayde. Absent - Judy Murphy.

It’s Total Food Equipment’s 17th Birthday, and we are going to present all our valued customers some of the most outstanding specials on offer.From today (the 3rd November), the first 15 customers a day to spend $50 or more will receive one of our ‘goodie bags’, so make the most of this opportunity to receive ‘our gift to you’.And once again, there is 20% discount store-wide (some exclusions apply).We also have unbeatable pricing on items advertised on this page – only while stocks last.Once again this year things will be a little different, with no eating or drinking inside the store. However samples will be on offer to be consumed outside.Safety is paramount with signing in and mask wearing.This is a great time to get your Christmas gift buying sorted prior to the Christmas rush. We want to make this a special opportunity for everyone to shop in a relaxed environment.Remember that there’s also plenty of free parking available.