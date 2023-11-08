Total Food Equipment 19th Birthday

From left to right: Kent Feaver, Louise Chiminello, Beth O’Connor, Joe Lawless, Julie Feaver, Lauren Hayde, Kerry Read, Craig Kenton, Ange Griffen. Absent- Judy Murphy

Our famous once yearly sale begins today, as we celebrate our 19th store birthday.

There is 20% discount offered store-wide (some exclusions apply), from today until Sunday 12th only!

Now is the perfect time to “get in early”, avoid the rush, and grab a bargain for Christmas.

Each day we will offer a FREE Goodie Bag to the first 15 customers who spend $50.00 or more.

As well as that there are also gifts with purchases on selected items- ie Lodge cookware, Luigi Bormiolli glassware, and Di Antonio electric salt & pepper mill sets.

Make sure to take advantage of our advertised Super Specials as seen on these pages. First in first served, so make sure not to miss out on these incredible bargains.

In-store demonstrations commence on Sat. from 11am-2pm. Our demonstrators do a fantastic job for us, and really bring the store atmosphere to life.

They may even be offering some tasty little treats also.

We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our very valued customers who have supported us over the last 19 years.

We are very proud to be a locally owned and operated business, and cannot imagine a better city to be part of.

Make sure to come and celebrate our birthday with us. There’s plenty of parking available, to make your shopping experience a breeze!

To have a look at our birthday specials and demonstration times click here.