Empower Your Front-Line Leaders with Upskills’ Pop-up Leadership Course

How can we identify and empower tomorrow’s business leaders? People might get a promotion because they are great at what they do, but suddenly they find themselves leading others: a whole different skill set.

That’s where Pop-up Leadership comes in.

Know When To Act

Your people are technically great, but you want to equip them with the right leadership skills to step up.

You want to develop leaders from within the business, but no one is confident enough to step forward for promotion.

Start thinking about the right learning solution to unlock talent within existing staff because your people are your greatest asset.

If you believe you have a future leader in your workforce, unlock their potential. Find a course that connects theory with practical tools and doesn’t involve too much time out of day-to-day operations.

Upskills’ Pop-up Leadership Course

Upskills is an award-winning workplace training provider. Our courses blend emotional intelligence with real-world leadership through reflection, discussion, team building, and experiential training that sticks.

We deliver a public Pop-up Leadership in partnership with Competenz. Ten places are available in our Dunedin cohort starting Wednesday, 7th August. Frontline leaders from diverse industries work towards the NZQA Level 3 Certificate in Business (Team Leadership) and learn to lead with confidence.

This course is ideal for those stepping into frontline leadership roles or looking to hone their natural leadership ability. Participants step through a project focused on eliminating waste at work. The results are always programme highlights.

“The outcomes of the projects all provided tangible benefits to the businesses they work for. It was great to see the work they had put in, the real outcomes delivered and the 100% course completion rate.”

Ruth Cobb, CEO, PrintNZ

Blended Delivery for Optimal Learning

Over 20 weeks, we offer a blended mix of face-to-face and online sessions:

Weekly 1-hour Teams sessions over 20 weeks

3 full-day face-to-face sessions in Dunedin (28 Aug, 30 Oct and 12 Feb 2025)

Access to self-directed e-learning

Participants Will Learn:

How to lead through emotional intelligence

Best practices for fostering a culture of wellness and resilience

Effective delegation and coaching techniques to create space for leadership

Goal-setting and problem-solving skills

Effective team communication, including the eye-opening Tetramap® ‘Why am I like that?’ module

Project innovation from idea generation to evaluation

Technology tools for leaders, including managing remote teams

How to give motivating feedback to a team

Digital skills for industry including data-driven performance

$1,950 + GST per person, including a personalised Tetramap® profile.

“Pop-up Leadership has been really enjoyable. I developed new skills and strategies to be more effective in a leadership role. I had such a passionate and engaging tutor and a group that was genuinely interested and engaged in the material.”

Sam Mitchell, Manager, The Big Picture

Nurture your organisation’s talent and provide a career pathway for your people. Our Pop-up Leadership courses grow your people, so you can grow your business.

Talk to us about enrolling staff today. We can help you bring forward the next generation of truly effective leaders in your organisation.

Register at: Upskills.co.nz/courses/PULD

Or email info@upskills.co.nz