Vauxhall Location & Style

7 Challis Street, Vauxhall

This Vauxhall property is bursting with elegance and opportunity. The current owners have enjoyed this iconic Mason and Wales designed home for 35 years plus and now offer it for sale. The architectural integrity and design remain. Offering spectacular upstairs living, with views across Otago Harbour and Dunedin City and all-day sun with downstairs comprising 4 bedrooms, bathroom and laundry.

The galley kitchen flows to the dining area which in turn opens to the conservatory that captures fantastic sun and incredible views. A spacious office, hobbies or media room extends the living zones and provides a great work from home space. The separate lounge with woodburner and full-length window provides for spectacular enjoyment and views.

This superb home is set on an immaculate 1334m² (approx.) landscaped site with potential to sub-divide. There is ample off-street parking plus a single garage and carport to complete the package.

Located in the desirable suburb of Vauxhall, this property is conveniently situated near schools, parks, and local amenities. Enjoy the tranquillity of the neighbourhood while still being within easy reach of the city centre and all it has to offer. Inspection is by appointment.

For further information and photos click the following link: www.edinburghrealty.co.nz/listing/DO11654.

To arrange a time to view contact Noel Jenkins on 027 2888 450