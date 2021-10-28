Warbirds Are Go!

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
- Features
- Sponsored content
Be at Wanaka Airport next Easter as one of the world’s great Warbirds airshows roars into action featuring up to 100 classic and modern aircraft, stunning pyrotechnics, captivating ground displays and an opportunity to fly in a real Warbird. The 2022 airshow will celebrate the 85th anniversary of the RNZAF giving you the chance to see our air force up close and personal. As part of the celebrations the RAAF have confirmed they will be displaying their brand new fighter jet, the F-35A Lightning II in New Zealand for the very first time. The world’s fastest motorsport, Pylon Jet Racing, is back featuring top New Zealand display pilots racing around a tight aerial racetrack vying to be crowned New Zealand’s Jet Racing champion. Other feature aircraft include the Spitfire, P-51 Mustang, Polikarpov I-16 and the crowd favourite Catalina Flying boat. Warbirds Over Wanaka is also the only airshow in the world where you can see a P-40 Kittyhawk firing all six of its machine guns as it strafes the airfield. The aerial displays will be complemented by a stunning pyrotechnic display with huge fireballs lighting up the sky as aircraft engage in mock battles overhead. And the action continues on the ground. The RNZAF will have a big presence at the airshow giving everyone a chance to meet personnel and check out military career options. And for the first time the airshow will feature a “Future of Aviation” exhibition area where you can see an all-electric self-flying air taxi along with other electric and solar aircraft technologies currently being developed in the South Island. All the action is set against a backdrop of New Zealand’s majestic Southern Alps. Bring the whole family for one, two or all three days. For more information and tickets go to https://www.warbirdsoverwanaka.com/