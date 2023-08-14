Workplace wellness - Health & Beauty

Workplace wellness

Approximately one third of an adult life is spent at work. A focus upon wellness is becoming increasingly important to maintain a healthy workplace. Over the past few years, both the UK and the USA have placed an emphasis upon wellness promotion at work, including government funding. In New Zealand, the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 asks business owners and operators to pay attention to mental health as well as physical health hazards.

Happy and healthy workplaces

What exactly is a happy and healthy workplace? Every organisation is unique. However, all employees will be more productive and better able to resist chronic stress and burnout if their wellbeing is a focus for the company.

Workplace Wellness Programmes can vary and include measures to improve workers’ physical fitness; the prevention of illness, especially bacterial infections; the elimination of racism and inequality, and ensuring there is no bullying or harassment in a firm’s culture. A company may offer flexible arrangements and the hybrid model of remote working as well as in an office environment.

They may also use the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), a professional and confidential service which the employer pays for. All the staff at EAP who can assist you in personal or work-related difficulties are qualified, registered and experienced in this field.

Your organisation may ensure you feel part of a team and there is a high level of trust. If change is imminent employees are, where possible, consulted and involved. Employees are then achieving their potential and feeling valued, flourishing at work and performing at their best. This leads to improved productivity, less absenteeism and demonstrates a commitment to you, their most valuable asset.

Your company could consider subsidised yoga classes, standing desks, or gym discounts.

Join a gym

We all know there are benefits to fitness. They range from protection against many diseases, a lowering of blood pressure, and improving the health of our hearts. Joining a Gym can give you access to top equipment and machines as well as support from professional staff. Some are open 24/7; they might offer a free trial for seven days. Other deals may include a body scan and an initial consultation to plan the perfect training for your needs. Ask when you contact them.

Commit to be fit

If you haven’t exercised for a while or have underlying health conditions, it’s recommended that you see your GP first. The Ministry of Health Manatū Hauora is advising we do at least two and a half hours of moderate or more than one hour of vigorous physical activity over a week. Moderate exercise means you have a small increase in breath and heart rate but can carry on a conversation, even if it’s with the dog! Vigorous and intense activity makes you breathless; it’s hard to exercise and talk at the same time. Finding time to include exercise in your working week can give both mental and physical benefits.

Working on your wardrobe

Workwear today embraces individuality (unless, of course, you are required to wear a uniform). There are so many more options for what to wear to work, but here are a few reminders of the classics:

The perfectly tailored suit. In the 80s it was called the Power Suit; today it is easy to wear and comes in a range of gorgeous colours: mango, pale pink, royal blue and turquoise. It should fit well and flatter you. Be creative with accessories.

The ubiquitous white shirt. A crisp white shirt and black trousers is a classic look. The white shirt, made well, has great versatility.

The midi dress. You throw it on with a necklace and you’re done. If you know a particular colour suits you, wear it in a dress for a solid block of colour such as the latest shades of green. Or find a fun print like a geometric pattern or bright florals.

The loafer. Masculine loafer shoes are on-trend and can be worn with wide-leg trousers, jeans, maxi dresses, trench coats; anything goes. There are thankfully more affordable options on the high street than, for example, the Gucci Horsebit-Detailed. A good leather loafer will age gracefully with you.

Word of Mouth

Kate Keddell

Senior Resolution Practitioner at Fairway Resolution. Kate sits on the Council of Arbitrators and Mediators Institute of New Zealand

What are the main ways you create balance in your life?

Work/life balance is an elusive unicorn! In my work as a mediator, I encourage open communication between people. I try (emphasis on ‘try’) to practice what I preach with family members about schedules and expectations to foster understanding and cooperation. I have learnt the hard way that I need to say no to additional commitments and to not be too proud to ask for help. My top tip is to embrace imperfection. Understand that balance doesn't always mean perfect harmony, and it's okay to prioritise certain aspects of your life over others at different times. I've mastered the art of spilling coffee from No.7 Balmac on myself at least once a day - it's become my signature fashion statement!

How do you manage your health and fitness with a demanding job?

I used to like running and boot camps, almost as a way of pushing through problems. But as I get older, I am choosing to exercise in ways that decrease my cortisol levels and increase my flexibility, like walking and going to Barre Base (barrebase.co.nz). It is more about how I feel, than how I look. In my line of work when you are dealing with other people’s conflicts, it is essential to look after your emotional health as well. I am always seeking out the happy vibes Vitamin D and fresh air gives, especially when it shines on #dunnerstunner days, so I try to get outside of the office every day.

How much pressure is there still on women to ‘look good’ in the workplace?

When I was a baby lawyer in the early 2000s, there was more conformity for men and women in the workplace, mainly around standard of dress. Recently, especially with the advent of hybrid working models, there has been a growing emphasis on individuality and acceptance of diverse appearances. Out with ties and stilettos (unless you want to wear them); in with man-buns and (smart) trainers! Personally, I have always expressed my personality and mood through what I wear, in and out of the workplace. It’s a kind of “style therapy” for looking good according to my standards. I think we should follow the mantra of conscious stylists like Lou Heller (louhellerstylist.com).

What is your beauty regime and are there any products you swear by?

I must admit, I genuinely don't have a dedicated beauty regime (although the ever-patient Theresa at Erban Spa tries). I believe in embracing my natural self, particularly my natural hair texture which is akin to a 1992 spiral perm. Finding a good hairdresser who understands your curls is key (shout out to Jamie at Zucca). I splurge on Keratase shampoo and conditioner, and then save on Pantene leave-in conditioner from the supermarket. I don’t know how to straighten my hair, and don’t feel myself unless it is wild and woolly. At the end of the day, as every curly-haired wahine knows, we are individuals and are the experts of our own crowning glories. My hair embodies my philosophy towards health and beauty – embrace imperfection and your individuality.

