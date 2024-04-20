Putting priorities on the menu

Love Food Hate Waste NZ is launching a sticky solution to food waste so you can say goodbye to ugly surprises at the back of your fridge and pantry. Introducing the "Eat Me First" stickers — a simple yet ingenious solution to tackle food waste head-on.

These reusable stickers serve as a visual reminder, urging us to prioritise perishable items before they pass their use by date or get forgotten about at the back of the fridge. But these stickers offer more than just a gentle nudge. They also act as a handy tool for distinguishing between older and newer versions of the same product, saving you from having multiple opened packets and bottles of the same food item.

You can either create an "Eat Me First" shelf in your fridge or pantry where leftovers, items with use-by date labels and opened food products can be placed, or the sticker can be placed directly on the product. Having clearly marked shelves and products helps communicate to everyone in your household exactly what needs to be eaten first.

The "Eat Me First" stickers also champion the cause of meal planning. By highlighting foods that need to be used up they encourage the use of ingredients before they spoil. From "fake-away" pizzas to inventive stir-fries, these stickers pave the way for delicious meals while minimising waste. Or why not try to make a fruit yoghurt pizza using yoghurt in the pizza dough as the secret ingredient.

A little goes a long way in the fight against food waste. While using the reusable "Eat Me First" sticker on shelves or directly on food products is a small action, it makes a big difference in making sure all the food we buy and cook gets eaten.

So, if you haven’t already secured yours, seize the opportunity to get your free reusable sticker from April 22 and join the fight against food waste. You’ll be able to find them at various collection points from the Central City Library, Mosgiel City Library and Service Centre, Otago University Students Association, The Rummage Shop Green Island Landfill and at the Otago Farmers Market (only on Saturdays) — big thanks to the Dunedin City Council!

You can also find more information and collection point locations by visiting our website at lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz/eat-me-first/.

Photo: Love Food Hate Waste

Fruit yoghurt pizza

Ingredients

1 150g pottle of fruit yoghurt

1½ pottles of self-raising flour (about 1 cup) and extra for rolling

½ cup custard

Toppings! Anything you like, these are some ideas: coconut, chocolate chips, berries, banana, sliced apple or other fruit, cinnamon, marshmallows or nutella.

Method

1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.

2. Empty the yoghurt into a medium-sized bowl. Using the yoghurt pottle as a measuring cup, tip one and a half pottles of self-raising flour into the yoghurt.

3. Mix the yoghurt and flour well until it forms a ball.

4. Turn the mixture out on to a clean, floured surface and knead for 5 minutes until the dough feels elastic. Add flour to the surface as needed to keep the dough from sticking.

5. Roll out dough to half a centimetre thickness and place the base on a baking tray.

6. Spread the custard over the base and then add your toppings.

7. Bake in oven until the base is cooked (about 20-30 minutes depending on your oven).

Cooking tips

- If you don’t have custard to use as the spread, you could use jam or nutella.

- Soft fruit is an excellent topping for the pizza.