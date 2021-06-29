LEFT YOU DEAD

Peter James

Pan Macmillan

REVIEWED BY GEOFF ADAMS

Peter James is a bestselling UK author, well known for writing crime and thriller novels. He created Roy Grace as his hero, who is now in this 17th book as Detective Superintendent heading a major crimes squad.

All of these books use the word “dead” in their title. Globally, they have been translated into 37 languages, many have been adapted for film, TV and stage, and the author has won many prizes.

This one is a dazzler, with 500 pages of entertaining plot. I enjoyed the short chapters with many clever twists and turns. When Grace investigates a missing-woman case in Brighton he has good reason to suspect that her husband (who reported her missing when she disappeared after a shopping expedition) is actually her murderer. The investigation uncovers more evidence and the man is arrested. He proclaims his innocence and no body can be found.

The story unfolds from the perspective of multiple characters, so you try to put the mystery together yourself. The police, as is always the case, start finding that many things are not as they first seemed. And there are sub-plots, like a verbal war between Grace and his repugnant police boss, plus a problem in Grace's family with his previously estranged but very bright son.

Unusual for a detective thriller, the author has even introduced a tear-jerker in the middle of the plot, but its pace never slackens until the last short chapter.

What greatly impressed me was the author's obvious deep knowledge and description of police procedures and detectives' various thoughts and methods, gained (one can see by acknowledgements at the back of the book) by his research with dozens of named British police officers, active and retired. Hopefully, enough to give nightmares to hardened criminals.

Geoff Adams is a former ODT editor