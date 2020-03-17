Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

Photo: Simon Lambert Charlie Sparrow’s rhubarb, raspberry and white chocolate shortcake

Makes 16-20 pieces

Ingredients

375g soft butter

375g castor sugar

3 eggs

555g flour

3 tsp baking powder

2 cups lightly cooked rhubarb (strained)

1 cup fresh or frozen (defrosted) raspberries

1 cup white chocolate buttons

Method

Heat oven to 160degC.

In a food processor or cake mixer, beat sugar and butter until light and fluffy.

Add eggs one at a time.

Add sifted flour and baking powder, mix until just combined.

Line a ‘‘slice’’ tin with baking paper.

Spread ⅔ of the shortcake mix evenly into the tin.

Bake 160degC-170degC for 15 to 20 mins until golden.

Spread the rhubarb and raspberries over the shortcake base.

Sprinkle white chocolate buttons evenly over fruit.

Using two dessert spoons , distribute the remaining ⅓ shortcake mix over the fruit and chocolate, in small ‘‘random’’ spoonfuls — don’t worry about gaps!

Bake for a further 20 or so minutes until golden and ‘‘set’’.

Dust with icing sugar and enjoy!

Recipe provided by Charlie Sparrow’s, Dunedin. Recipe requested by Joanne Rogers.

If you have enjoyed a dish at an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.