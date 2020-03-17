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Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.
Charlie Sparrow’s rhubarb, raspberry and white chocolate shortcake
Makes 16-20 pieces
Ingredients
375g soft butter
375g castor sugar
3 eggs
555g flour
3 tsp baking powder
2 cups lightly cooked rhubarb (strained)
1 cup fresh or frozen (defrosted) raspberries
1 cup white chocolate buttons
Method
Heat oven to 160degC.
In a food processor or cake mixer, beat sugar and butter until light and fluffy.
Add eggs one at a time.
Add sifted flour and baking powder, mix until just combined.
Line a ‘‘slice’’ tin with baking paper.
Spread ⅔ of the shortcake mix evenly into the tin.
Bake 160degC-170degC for 15 to 20 mins until golden.
Spread the rhubarb and raspberries over the shortcake base.
Sprinkle white chocolate buttons evenly over fruit.
Using two dessert spoons , distribute the remaining ⅓ shortcake mix over the fruit and chocolate, in small ‘‘random’’ spoonfuls — don’t worry about gaps!
Bake for a further 20 or so minutes until golden and ‘‘set’’.
Dust with icing sugar and enjoy!
Recipe provided by Charlie Sparrow’s, Dunedin. Recipe requested by Joanne Rogers.
If you have enjoyed a dish at an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.