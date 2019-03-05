Photo: Simon Lambert

If you still have tomatoes, scallopini etc in the garden, Alison Lambert's salad is the perfect solution.

Serves 2

Ingredients

6 medium-sized tomatoes, cut in half

4 scallopini or courgettes, cut into desired size

1 red onion, thinly sliced

½ tsp sugar

2 pinches salt

½ tsp balsamic vinegar

handful flat leaf parsley, basil leaves etc

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

sea salt flakes

Method

Heat the barbecue to hot and lightly grill the tomatoes until just starting to soften and juices start to flow. Remove and set aside.

Grill the scallopini for 3-5 minutes on each side or until tender, but not mushy. Remove and set aside with the tomatoes.

While the vegetables are cooking, thinly slice the red onion and add the salt, sugar and vinegar and toss together lightly. Set aside to quickly pickle (5 minutes).

Once the vegetables are done, arrange them on a serving platter, squeeze out excess liquid from the onions and discard. Scatter over the onions, herbs and a sprinkle of salt.

Mix together the vinegar and oil and drizzle over the salad.

Serve at room temperature.