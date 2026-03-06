Raspberries are members of the rose family and, like many plants in this family, they are prized by herbalists for being both highly nutritious and medicinal. Photo: Getty Images

Raspberries are my all time favourite fruit, and as someone who usually sticks closely to seasonal produce, I’m enjoying that some varieties are now more commonly available in New Zealand well into autumn. You can, of course, use frozen raspberries for these recipes, but if you’ve been on an early autumn hedgerow forage, both also work beautifully with raspberries’ close cousin, the blackberry.

Raspberries are members of the rose family and, like many plants in this family, they are prized by herbalists for being both highly nutritious and medicinal, with an affinity for the nervous and cardiovascular systems. They are relatively low in sugar and particularly high in fibre, manganese, potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants - the perfect sweet treat!

In herbal medicine we tend to use the leaf rather than the fruit. Raspberry leaf is high in tannins and traditionally used in women’s health, particularly in the last trimester of pregnancy to support birth and early postpartum recovery. If you have a raspberry bush at home, the fresh leaves make a very pleasant tasting cup of tea.

In the kitchen, raspberries bring both sweetness and acidity. They cut through richness and pair especially well with vanilla, honey and floral notes. The two desserts below are a simple way to enjoy the season’s last raspberries before cooler days arrive.

As the weather cools, few things are more lovely than a cosy warm pudding beside the first fire of the season. The cake base of this pudding is a wonderful staple and, like most cakes, endlessly adaptable. Change the fruit to match the seasons (think apple, cherry, apricot, pear, gooseberry), and swap the ground nuts to suit. Apple with ground walnut and cinnamon is gorgeous, as is plum with ground almonds.

If you’re nut free, substitute ground pumpkin or sunflower seeds, or simply replace the nuts with half a cup of flour. This is best served warm as a pudding with yoghurt or cream, though it sits happily at room temperature as a cake for tea or coffee.

PHOTOS: PENELOPE MAQUIRE

Raspberry pistachio pudding

Ingredients

90g soft butter

½ cup castor sugar

3 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs (use 3 if small)

1 cup gluten-free flour (regular flour works well too)

70g shelled pistachio kernels, finely ground

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

½ cup sour cream, at room temperature

250g raspberries (fresh or frozen)

2 Tbsp honey and a pinch of salt

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C. If you haven’t already, grind the pistachios to a fine crumb using a food processor or mortar and pestle.

2. Beat the butter, sugar and vanilla with an electric beater until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, incorporating each fully before adding the next.

3. Gently fold through the flour, ground pistachios, baking powder and salt, then fold in the sour cream until just combined.

4. Line a cake tin with baking paper. Scatter the raspberries over the base and drizzle with honey and a pinch of salt. Spoon the batter gently over the fruit.

5. Bake for 25-30 minutes until golden and the centre springs back lightly when pressed. It’s fine for it to remain slightly soft, this keeps it pudding-like.

6. If presenting as a cake, allow to cool slightly before turning out on to a plate. Otherwise, simply scoop out of the tin and serve warm with cream, ice cream or vanilla yoghurt.

Fruit custard tarts are among my favourite desserts. I especially love the tang of fresh raspberries against a delicately rose-scented creme patissiere. If rose feels too perfumed for you, simply leave it out and double the vanilla.

Using ready-made sweet shortcrust pastry makes this much faster and more achievable. I’ve also made mini versions in muffin tins using butter puff pastry for picnic pies, equally lovely!

Raspberry rose tart

Ingredients

1 sheet ready-made sweet shortcrust pastry

Rose creme patissiere

2 cups full cream milk

4 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

3 Tbsp cornflour

1 tsp vanilla extract

1-2 tsp rosewater (to taste)

25g softened butter

½ cup cream, whipped to soft peaks

2 punnets fresh raspberries

Method

1. Preheat oven to 180°C. Line a tart tin with the pastry, pressing gently into the edges. Trim excess and prick the base with a fork. Chill in freezer for 20 minutes if you have time (this helps prevent shrinkage).

2. Blind bake by lining with baking paper and filling with baking weights or dried beans. Bake for 15 minutes, remove the weights, then bake a further 8-10 minutes until golden. Allow to cool completely.

3. To make the creme patissiere, gently heat the milk in a saucepan until just below simmering.

4. In a bowl, whisk together egg yolks, sugar and cornflour until pale and smooth. Slowly pour the hot milk over the yolk mixture, whisking continuously.

5. Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until thickened and glossy. Once bubbling, cook for a further 1-2 minutes to remove any starchy taste.

6. Remove from heat and stir through the butter, vanilla and rosewater. Taste and adjust rose water if needed.

7. Pass through a fine sieve to remove any lumps and transfer to a bowl, press baking paper directly onto the surface, and allow to cool completely in the fridge.

8. Once cold, fold the whipped cream through the custard to lighten it.

9. Spoon the rose cream into the cooled tart shell and smooth the surface. Top generously with fresh raspberries.

10. Chill for at least 1 hour before slicing to allow everything to settle.