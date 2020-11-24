PHOTO: SUPPLIED Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

500g courgettes, grated

1 large onion, finely sliced

5 rashes of rindless bacon, sliced

½ cup of rice flour

5 eggs beaten

¼ cup of olive oil

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

¼ cup of parmesan cheese

¼ tsp of baking powder

salt and pepper to taste

Method

Place your cut onions, grated courgettes, sliced rashers of bacon and cheese into a large mixing bowl. Add oil and eggs, salt and pepper, and stir through, sift rice flour and baking powder over the mixture and fold through until just combined. Pour into a 30cm × 20cm lined baking dish and bake in a moderate oven (180degC) for 40 minutes or until golden and set in the centre.

Test using a wooden skewer. If it comes out clean, your slice is cooked.

This slice can be made more nutritious with the addition of other vegetables such as spinach, sweet corn and grated carrot.

It is cost effective and delicious when these vegetables are in season.

Recipe provided by Steam Cafe, Oamaru. Recipe requested by Tom McKinlay.

If you have enjoyed a dish in an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.