Wellers Rock. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

A small rocky outcrop jutting out from Otago Peninsula 350m past Otakou on Harington Point Rd, Wellers Rock has two small beaches either side of it and a large rock wall heading straight out to the channel marker in Otago Harbour.

Blue moki. PHOTO: PETER SOUTHWOOD, WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Species include warehou, salmon, kingfish, blue cod, stingray, kahawai, wrasse, barracouta, trumpeter and moki.

Fish tend to try to get out of the strong tidal currents by sheltering behind the rock wall on the lee side.

Stingray. PHOTO: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Soft baits can be very effective here, especially for cod and warehou, and ground bait fishing can also be successful using shellfish as bait.

November to March are the most productive months and change of light works best for species like blue moki.

Wrasse. PHOTO: MARK NORMAN

- By Grant Ashton, Allan Millar’s Hunting and Fishing