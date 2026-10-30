Motion Sickness

By Michelle Elvy

At The Bay I Te Kokoru

Reviewed by Hamesh Wyatt

Dunedin poet Michelle Elvy has launched her new book of poems in lots of places: Mosgiel, Christchurch, Invercargill and Wellington.

This little book, Motion Sickness, brought along friends to help out: Tim Jones, Vivienne Plumb, Harry Ricketts, James Norcliffe, Erik Kennedy, Diane Brown, Robert Sullivan, among others.

A collection of poems needs friends — even one with a quirky title.

It reminded me of Detective David Mills (played by Brad Pitt) in David Fincher’s Seven.

Following a hunch that a serial killer is modelling his modus operandi on ancient texts, the young, brash cop crosses the road from the public library with rain pounding on the roof of his car.

In less than five seconds into reading, he slams the book against the steering wheel, flinging Dante’s The Divine Comedy to the back seat.

Our reactions to poetry can be strong.

Motion Sickness was runner-up for this year’s John O’Connor First Book Award and in 2025 was shortlisted for the Kathleen Grattan Poetry Award.

Elvy begins this collection with a watery space in which she grew up and extends to the space that holds us all: the ocean.

In 2008, Elvy sailed here aboard her sailboat, her home for many years.

She sailed between Mexico, Hawaii, Africa, Ascension Island, Madagascar and the Cape of Good Hope.

She talked with komodo dragons and spent a few days in the Panama Canal.

Elvy herself does not suffer from motion sickness, nor does her family.

Memory and the world leaning to the right are part of this nifty looking collection of 40-odd poems.

Motion Sickness; by Michelle Elvy. At The Bay I Te Kokoru

The title poem is from a set of “Poetry Dispatches” for Paula Green’s NZ Poetry Shelf over a few months.

Elvy knows about horror, confusion, thrills, outrage and momentum.

Rightly, this little book unfolds like a map.

The first few poems are very simple but the whole thing needs to be looked at.

Elvy’s brain and heart have excellent communication skills.

Elvy channels anger, memory and hope.

She has a sharp eye that has worked hard.

She knows travel opens up your mind, your heart and occasionally your lunch.

This book is no common, uncomfortable sensation but it will trigger a violent sensation that points towards “Tomorrow”, the excellent final poem that closes this collection.

Elvy deserves plenty of attention.

Hamesh Wyatt lives in Bluff. He reads and writes poetry.