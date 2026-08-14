There are evenings when the sky seems to have gone to rather more trouble than usual.

Look west after sunset tomorrow, and you should see two of the brightest objects in the sky, close together. Venus will be shining brilliantly beside a slender waxing crescent Moon, both of them travelling through the constellation Virgo. The blue-white star just to their east is Spica, Virgo’s brightest — the Moon will sit almost between the two.

The Moon will be particularly lovely. Although only a thin crescent is directly illuminated by the Sun, you may be able to see the rest of the lunar disc glowing faintly inside it. This is earthshine, sometimes rather wonderfully called “Da Vinci’s ghost”. Sunlight reflected from Earth falls onto the Moon’s night side and then makes the long journey back to us. We are, in effect, seeing moonlight that began as earthlight.

Venus has a trick of its own. Point a small telescope at that brilliant star-like object, and you will discover that it is not round. At present Venus appears roughly half illuminated, rather like the Moon at first quarter. Because Venus orbits closer to the Sun than Earth does, we see it pass through phases just as the Moon does — and this week it stands at its greatest distance from the Sun in our sky, which is precisely when that half-lit phase shows best.

While you are looking, spare a little attention for two much less conspicuous constellations nearby: Corvus, the Crow, and Crater, the Cup.

Their story is one of the better examples of why Greek gods were difficult employers.

Apollo sent the crow to fetch water in a cup. On the way, Corvus discovered some figs that were not yet ripe. Rather than complete the job, he waited several days for them to ripen, ate them, and then invented an excuse. He returned carrying the cup and a water snake, claiming the snake had prevented him from reaching the water.

Apollo was not fooled.

As punishment, he threw the crow, the cup and the unfortunate snake into the heavens. There they remain, Corvus and Crater perched upon the long constellation Hydra.

So tomorrow’s sky contains a little of everything: a ghostly Moon, a half-lit planet, a crow with a poor work ethic and the consequences of lying to Apollo.

Not bad for an evening’s stargazing!