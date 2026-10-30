Switzerland is my favourite country. I first visited it in 1952 when my brother and I flew to Geneva to stay for the summer with my uncle and aunt.

They lived in a villa on the shore of Lake Geneva and in the grounds, there was a summer house raised on stilts over the edge of the lake.

A decade later, I drove to Zurich and spent months researching for my PhD. My topic was the subsistence economy of the Neolithic lake villages. They, too, comprised houses raised on stilts along the margins of the many lakes on the Alpine foreland.

A key point about these sites is they were ultimately covered in a layer of anaerobic lake mud as the water level rose during warmer climatic phases, resulting in the survival of a remarkable range of organic items. At one of these that I investigated, a building contained cattle dung and fly pupae, for the herd had been kept indoors during the winter. We also find the wooden posts that were used to construct the inhabitant’s homes.

When I was living in Zurich, dating these sites was undertaken in the early days of radiocarbon, but since then, a new and remarkable chronological framework has been built on the basis of dendrochronology. This involves a detailed analysis of the tree rings in individual posts.

Since these change in thickness annually because of minute climatic differences, it is now possible to back track from modern to a prehistoric tree and date the latter to the year it was felled. Not only that, but the outermost ring will inform on the very season that a stone axe brought it down. This has transformed our understanding of the life of an extinct community.

Arbon Bleiche is one of the sites that I studied and visited in 1963. It lies on the southern shore of Lake Constance. More excavations have now revealed a complete village of about 500 people. But did they all live there at the same time?

What we find from dendrochronology is that the first house was built in 3384 BC and it stood there alone for two years until two new houses were added right next to it. In 3380 BC, there were 13 houses occupied at the same time and this grew again in 3378 BC. Just 15 years after the village was founded, it was abandoned.

Dating so accurately means further insights into life in the village can be identified on many fronts. Some houses contained exotic pottery vessels. Does this mean that they were occupied by immigrants? Probably not, for the clay used was obtained locally and the pots were probably traded in and then copied.