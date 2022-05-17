Bid to solve wedding dress mystery

Rangiora Museum staff hope its display of eight wedding dresses, dated from 1874 to 1948, will help bring in more information about this gown, which was donated to the museum by Mrs H.M. Burgin. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

It's hoped a wedding dress display at Rangiora Museum will uncover new information about one of the gowns.

Angela Cramond, of Woodend, is in charge of the display and says little is known about a gown from the 1870s, except that it was donated by Mrs H.M. Burgin, who is believed to have been from Swannanoa.

Each of the seven other gowns on display, which date from 1874 to 1948, have a story about their history. In some cases, this includes a wedding gift list, some of the gifts and newspaper articles about the big day.

The dresses were put on display from Easter because it is traditionally a popular time for weddings.

“This is possibly the last time these dresses will all be seen together,” Cramond said.

The display has delighted many visitors to the museum and will remain for another month or two.

“We have had a great response to the display, but unfortunately no new information has come forward yet,” Cramond said.

The dresses are normally packed away in special boxes to preserve them but, despite the high level of care, five dresses from the 1800s are starting to deteriorate.

If you has information about the dress donated by Mrs H.M. Burgin, phone Angela Cramond at the museum on 03 310 7356 during opening hours on Wednesdays, 1.30pm to 4pm, and Sundays, 1.30pm to 4pm.

- By Shelley Topp of North Canterbury News