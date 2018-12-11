Top award for Meghan's wedding dress designer

fashion_awards_london.jpg Clare Waight Keller accepts her award with Meghan (left) and actress Rosamund Pike. Photo: Getty Images

meghan_pregnant_getty.jpg Meghan cradles her baby bump. Photo: Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has presented the designer of her wedding dress with a prize at the Fashion Awards in London.

Meghan joined fashionistas at the ceremony where supermodel Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber was named Model of the Year.

At a star-studded event attended by singers and actors, the Duchess arrived on stage as Clare Waight Keller was named British Designer of the Year Womenswear.

The Givenchy artistic director designed the former US actress' wedding dress for her May 19 nuptials to Britain's Prince Harry.

Meghan (36) is expecting the couple's first child and showed off her bump in a fitted black one-shoulder velvet gown by Givenchy.

At the fundraising event for the British Fashion Council, prizes were awarded to several Italian designers, including Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli, who won Designer of the Year.

Italian luxury label Gucci was named Brand of the Year while Italian designer Miuccia Prada was honoured with an Outstanding Achievement Award.

Other winners included designer Virgil Abloh who was recognised with an Urban Luxe prize for his Off-White brand.

kaia_and_cindy_getty.jpg Kaia Gerber with mother Cindy Crawford. Photo: Getty Images

Balenciaga's Demna Gvasalia won Accessories Designer of the Year.

Kim Jones, Dior's artistic director for menswear, who was named 2018 Trailblazer.