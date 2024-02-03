Wide at heart

Gabrielle Resnick wears a white and blue striped crop shirt, Sri Lankan jeans, Lanvin bag and Balenciaga sunglasses. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ahn So Yeon wears white shirt, black tie, pink sweater, black velvet blazer and denim wide jeans pants by 032c. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Wide-leg jeans are hot property with celebrities and designers, write Jo Jones and Helen Seamons.

Balenciaga’s are supersized, Gucci’s have a crisp front pleat and Loewe’s are extra high waisted.

They’re a favourite of both Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, worn extra long and baggy, with trainers or loafers.

Finding the perfect pair of jeans can be fraught to say the least.

We’ve yet to discover a faster way than trying on a good selection of styles.

It is worth noting wide-leg fits come in degrees of width. If you are shorter in the leg, go for a high waist and medium width, so the jeans don’t swamp you, or opt for a cropped pair to show off a statement ankle boot.

Janka Polliani wears Chanel blue jeans and carries a mint green Chanel bag at Copenhagen Fashion Week last month. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Alba Garavito Torre wears a purple gingham shirt and wide turned-up jeans denim pants from Gingham Palace, and brown and white slingback moccasins from Miu Miu. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

If you are longer in the leg a mid-rise will splice your proportions in the right place.

Vintage denim should always be considered - it is better for the planet and your wallet.

Think about donating an old unworn pair to the charity shop before buying a new-to-you style.

Add a tailored jacket to a sharp-cut wide leg or step away from the traditional blue hues with a tonal grey pair and tuck in a pink jumper for a jolt of colour.

- The Observer