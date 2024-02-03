Wide at heart

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Balenciaga’s are supersized, Gucci’s have a crisp front pleat and Loewe’s are extra high waisted.
They’re a favourite of both Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, worn extra long and baggy, with trainers or loafers.
Finding the perfect pair of jeans can be fraught to say the least.
We’ve yet to discover a faster way than trying on a good selection of styles.
It is worth noting wide-leg fits come in degrees of width. If you are shorter in the leg, go for a high waist and medium width, so the jeans don’t swamp you, or opt for a cropped pair to show off a statement ankle boot.
If you are longer in the leg a mid-rise will splice your proportions in the right place.
Vintage denim should always be considered - it is better for the planet and your wallet.
Think about donating an old unworn pair to the charity shop before buying a new-to-you style.
Add a tailored jacket to a sharp-cut wide leg or step away from the traditional blue hues with a tonal grey pair and tuck in a pink jumper for a jolt of colour.
- The Observer