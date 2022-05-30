Adding to your autumn repertoire

PHOTO: BABICHE MARTENS.

Angela Casey shares a simple-but-flavourful miso glaze that can be used on fish, chicken or any array of vegetables. Once you have tried this recipe, it will become a regular addition to your repertoire.

Brussels sprouts and cauliflower with miso glaze

Serves 4

Glaze

2 Tbsp white miso

2 Tbsp mirin

2 Tbsp sake

1 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp soy sauce

2 tsp finely grated ginger

2 cups Brussels sprouts, halved

2 cups cauliflower florets

Oil for cooking

Method

1. In a small pot place the miso, mirin, sake, sugar, soy sauce and ginger, mixing until smooth. The back of a spoon is great for squishing the miso. Set aside.

2. Heat a deep fryer or medium-sized pot filled halfway with flavourless oil to 160degC. Toss half the miso glaze over the vegetables, then cook in batches until crisp and golden.

3. Place them on to a platter and drizzle the remainder of the miso glaze on top.

Chipotle peppers and paprika make all the difference in Angela Casey’s pumpkin & parsnip soup with olive focaccia. This flavourful, smooth, soul-nourishing soup is a good warmer for chilly days, with enough spice to give it a little kick. Any left over focaccia is delicious sliced, brushed with butter and toasted under the grill.

PUMPKIN AND PARSNIP SOUP

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 onions, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

1 parsnip, peeled and chopped

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 Tbsp chipotle peppers in sauce

1kg pumpkin, peeled and chopped

1 litre chicken stock

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

1. Warm the oil in a large pot. Add the onion, garlic and parsnip, cooking for 5 minutes to soften. Stir through the paprika and chipotle peppers. Add the pumpkin and chicken stock, bringing to a simmer for 30 minutes or until everything is soft.

2. Blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper.

3. Serve hot with a few toasted pumpkin seeds.

LEEK AND OLIVE FOCACCIA

Makes 1 large loaf

1 ¾ cups tepid water

2 tsp sugar

1 Tbsp yeast

4 ½ cups plain flour

1 tsp salt

¼ cup olive oil

10 olives

1 leek, sliced and lightly cooked

½ cup rosemary sprigs

1 Tbsp flaky sea salt to top

Method

1. Place the tepid water into a bowl. Sprinkle over the sugar and yeast and allow to stand for 10-15 minutes until frothy.

2. Place the flour and teaspoon of salt into a large bowl of a mixer with a dough hook (or do by hand). Add the liquid and mix for 5 minutes. Lightly oil a large bowl and place the dough into it. Cover and place into a warm area for 1 hour or until doubled in size.

3. Generously oil a 20cm x 30cm tin. Remove the dough and knead for a couple of minutes. Press the dough into the tin. Leave to rise for a further 40 minutes.

4. Preheat oven to 200degC. Gently press in the olives and leeks and rosemary sprigs. Sprinkle with salt and drizzle over any remaining oil. Bake for 25 minutes until golden and crispy.

— viva.co.nz