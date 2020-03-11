Skip to main content
Dunedin
17
|
12
Thursday,
Thu,
2
April
Apr
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Mayoral Profiles
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Rhubarb’s savoury mince pasties
Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of Rhubarb’s savoury mince pasties.
A celebration of abundance
A celebration of abundance
Autumn is harvest time, and what better way to celebrate the abundance of our fertile earth, than through sharing meals, savouring natural flavours and textures of locally grown vegetables, herbs,...
Nichol’s Garden Cafe’s carrot cake
Nichol’s Garden Cafe’s carrot cake
Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself. With Covid-19 shutting our eateries we have looked to our archives for recipes to...
Simple roasts easily done
Simple roasts easily done
In times of turbulence sometimes there is nothing better than a comforting roast dinner.
Autumnal turn beckons red wines
Autumnal turn beckons red wines
There is a new addition to the family at our place with the arrival of Dusty the rabbit.
The comfort food champion
The comfort food champion
In these times of turbulence, having a good scone recipe up your sleeve is a must. We have searched our archives to find this gem from Joan Bishop.
Elderberry tonic
Elderberry tonic
Now more than ever before we need to be looking after our wellbeing and Mother Nature has an abundance of elderberries for us to brew. The method is simple and it costs very little, other...
The Good Oil’s spring chicken salad
The Good Oil’s spring chicken salad
Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.
Judging a good beer
Judging a good beer
Each year, a group of New Zealand’s top brewers and cider makers get together to judge the hundreds of beers entered in the New World Beer and Cider Awards.
Worth the wait
Worth the wait
Not all fruit and vege are best eaten as soon as they are picked, writes James Wong.
Supermarket food waste a complex conundrum
Supermarket food waste a complex conundrum
Food waste is a hot topic these days. Food thrown out rather than eaten is not only a waste of money but also of the resources and energy used in its production and distribution and it contributes...
High quality of Otago products recognised
High quality of Otago products recognised
Five Otago producers have won medals in this year’s Outstanding New Zealand Food Producer Awards, finds Rebecca Fox.
A journey to beer nirvana
A journey to beer nirvana
Wanaka’s Michael Seiler had never brewed a beer two years ago, now he is sitting at the judging table at one of New Zealand’s top beer competitions. Rebecca Fox talks to Seiler about his journey to...
Charlie Sparrow’s rhubarb, raspberry and white chocolate shortcake
Charlie Sparrow’s rhubarb, raspberry and white chocolate shortcake
Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.
Italian favourites to master
Italian favourites to master
While Italy may be in shutdown due to Covid-19, there is no reason we cannot enjoy its cuisine here in New Zealand.
Cauliflower cheese pie
Cauliflower cheese pie
This is another one of my ‘‘what-to-eat?’’ meals. Cauliflower cheese is always a favourite, but it also makes a wonderful comforting pie.
Chardonnay and friends
Chardonnay and friends
Time often creeps up on me and with the calendar having ticked into March, it’s a rude reminder that some of this week’s wines, tasted at the end of last year, are long overdue their moment in the...
Proper tools of the trade help
Proper tools of the trade help
Fiona McLaren runs through some essentials needed for making cocktails. Many items you may already have, others you might just decide you need.
Twist on traditional St Paddy’s day drink
Twist on traditional St Paddy’s day drink
Sugar syrups have been used in cocktails since time began. Add your favourite spices to introduce subtle yet discernible hints and flavour notes in your drinks, writes Fiona McLaren.
Orokonui Ecosanctuary date scone
Orokonui Ecosanctuary date scone
Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.
