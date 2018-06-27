Vanguard's cheesecake brownie

Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself. This recipe makes a luscious and decadent chocolate cheesecake brownie, which is also gluten-free.

Ingredients

Brownie base

3/4 cups rice flour

1 1/4 cups cocoa

2 1/2 cups sugar

250g butter (melted)

1 double espresso (or 40ml strong coffee)

6 eggs

Cheesecake topping

400g cream cheese

2 eggs

1/2 cup sugar

Method

Heat your oven to 180degC.

Sieve cocoa and rice flour into a large bowl, then add sugar.

Melt the butter and add, with the eggs and espresso, to the dry mixture.

Mix with a whisk until combined.

Line a cake tray with baking paper and pour the mix into the tray.

Cheesecake

Put the ingredients in a food processor with the standard blade attachment. Blend until smooth and creamy.

Scoop the mixture on to the brownie base mix and swirl through to get the desired marbling.

Bake for around 35 minutes, or until just cooked (or slightly gooey in the centre if you prefer).

Recipe requested by Nicky Jackson. Recipe provided by Vanguard, Dunedin.



