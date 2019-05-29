Wednesday, 29 May 2019

Vault 21's yellow pumpkin curry

    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

    Ingredients
    100g onion diced
    10g crushed garlic
    10g finely chopper ginger
    10g turmeric
    100g yellow curry paste (Mae Ploy)
    500ml coconut cream
    50g sugar
    300g cooked pumpkin, diced

    Method
    In a pot, sweat off onion, garlic, ginger. Add turmeric and cook out (cooking dry spices helps release flavours).

    Add curry paste and cook out for about five minutes, stirring to activate full flavours.

    Add coconut cream and sugar and simmer for another 30 minutes, adding water/or vegetable stock if becoming too thick.

    Once ready to plate, add diced cooked pumpkin. Fried tofu can be also added.

    We also used a red pepper jam, which adds a wonderful sweetness to the dish.

    Recipe requested by Stella Clifford, of Dunedin. Recipe provided by Vault 21 executive chef Greg Piner.

    If you have enjoyed a dish at an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.

