Food & Wine

Sometimes a tasty snack is required while sitting in the sun with a cold beverage. So if that is your plan tomorrow throw some prawns in this tasty marinade today and then all you need to do tomorrow is thread them on to some skewers, fire up the barbecue and eat.
Sometimes a little inspiration is needed as the barbecue season moves on. There are only so many ways to do a lettuce salad. So Christchurch’s Two Raw Sisters are great at coming up with different salads without a lettuce leaf in sight (except for the token rocket leaf) like this one.