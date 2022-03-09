Book review

Former Masterchef judge Matt Preston’s love of food and flavour is evident in his latest book.

World of Flavour is a jaunt around the world, with Preston sharing all sorts of interesting and wonderful facts about some our most loved dishes — from carbonara and chicken korma to potsticker dumplings and Portuguese custard tarts.

He sets out to dispel some of the myths — yes he is Australian so the provenance of the pavlova had to feature, and now he is also claiming spaghetti bolognese (the first recipe appeared in Adelaide, he says).

Apparently his near-photographic memory for food and a determination to get to the truth led him down many culinary rabbit holes, to his delight.

Apart from offering some interesting facts, the book also provides plenty of tasty recipes with easily accessible ingredients, and along with savoury dishes are chapters on baking and desserts.

MATT PRESTON'S WORLD OF FLAVOUR

Matt Preston

Penguin RRP $48