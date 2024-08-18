Sunday, 18 August 2024

Chocolate toast with olive oil and sea salt

    Photo: Getty Images
    Less of a pudding and more of a late-night snack, this is delicious and a complete doddle to assemble. Use good-quality, best-you-can-buy chocolate, likewise olive oil and bread. The magic here lies in so few ingredients and so little preparation. I might be inclined to serve this with a small glass of off-dry sherry.

    Serves 4

    Ingredients

    4 thick slices sourdough, or other good, robust bread

    150g dark (bittersweet) chocolate, grated

    3 Tbsp best-quality olive oil, plus extra to serve

    a good pinch sea salt flakes

    Method

    Toast the bread, then immediately distribute the grated chocolate over the hot toast. Drizzle each slice with olive oil and add a good pinch of salt. — The Observer

    By Claire Thomson