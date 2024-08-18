Chocolate toast with olive oil and sea salt

Photo: Getty Images

Less of a pudding and more of a late-night snack, this is delicious and a complete doddle to assemble. Use good-quality, best-you-can-buy chocolate, likewise olive oil and bread. The magic here lies in so few ingredients and so little preparation. I might be inclined to serve this with a small glass of off-dry sherry.

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 thick slices sourdough, or other good, robust bread

150g dark (bittersweet) chocolate, grated

3 Tbsp best-quality olive oil, plus extra to serve

a good pinch sea salt flakes

Method

Toast the bread, then immediately distribute the grated chocolate over the hot toast. Drizzle each slice with olive oil and add a good pinch of salt. — The Observer

By Claire Thomson