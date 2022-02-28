Monday, 28 February 2022

Cool as you like

    Summer’s not done yet, so there’s still time for treats like these, writes Angela Casley.

    I have used watermelon, but try other fruits, such as pineapple, passionfruit or nectarine with a squeeze of lemon or lime.

    Makes 8

    ½ cup caster sugar

    ½ cup water

    500g seedless watermelon

    1. First make the sugar syrup. Into a pot place the sugar and water, bringing to a simmer for 8-10 minutes. Remove and cool completely.

    2. Puree the watermelon and add half the syrup. Taste and, if you like it a little sweeter, add a bit more. Some watermelons are sweeter than others. Pour into an iceblock holder and freeze until solid. — viva.co.nz

     

