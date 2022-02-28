Cool as you like

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Summer’s not done yet, so there’s still time for treats like these, writes Angela Casley.
I have used watermelon, but try other fruits, such as pineapple, passionfruit or nectarine with a squeeze of lemon or lime.
Makes 8
½ cup caster sugar
½ cup water
500g seedless watermelon
1. First make the sugar syrup. Into a pot place the sugar and water, bringing to a simmer for 8-10 minutes. Remove and cool completely.
2. Puree the watermelon and add half the syrup. Taste and, if you like it a little sweeter, add a bit more. Some watermelons are sweeter than others. Pour into an iceblock holder and freeze until solid. — viva.co.nz