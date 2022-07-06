Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Creamy mushrooms on grilled ciabatta

    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON
    Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

    Ingredients

    1 cup sliced mushrooms

    1 Tbsp garlic infused olive oil

    ½ cup cream

    Pinch of cracked pepper and salt

    Parsley

    Ciabatta

    To garnish: mixed sprouts

    Method

    Saute the mushrooms in the oil until lightly browned, add salt, pepper and cream.

    Reduce sauce over low heat until desired consistency. Add parsley.

    Grill ciabatta until nice and brown. Top ciabatta with mushrooms and garnish with organic mixed sprouts (Vern Paddock sprouts salad).

    Recipe requested by Ange McErlane

    Recipe provided by The Galley, Port Chalmers

    If you have enjoyed a dish at an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, fax 474-7422, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.