Creamy mushrooms on grilled ciabatta

PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Ingredients

1 cup sliced mushrooms

1 Tbsp garlic infused olive oil

½ cup cream

Pinch of cracked pepper and salt

Parsley

Ciabatta

To garnish: mixed sprouts

Method

Saute the mushrooms in the oil until lightly browned, add salt, pepper and cream.

Reduce sauce over low heat until desired consistency. Add parsley.

Grill ciabatta until nice and brown. Top ciabatta with mushrooms and garnish with organic mixed sprouts (Vern Paddock sprouts salad).

Recipe requested by Ange McErlane

Recipe provided by The Galley, Port Chalmers

