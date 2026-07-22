Fibre to the rescue

Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall promotes the benefits of fibre. PHOTOS: EMMA LEE

‘‘I want to help you eat more fibre. And I want to do that in the simplest, most effective and most delicious way possible.’’

The vegetables include broccoli, corn, spinach, cauliflower, leeks and mushrooms.

‘‘They are my out and out heroes and I want them to be yours.’’

He calls the vegetables his ‘‘high-fibre heroes’’ as he fights to get people to eat more fibre.

‘‘As a society, our diets are now seriously lacking in fibre, a problem which goes right to the heart of the health crisis.’’

The crisis, marked by soaring rates of obesity and illnesses like diabetes, cancer and heart disease can be described as a ‘‘fibre crisis’’, he says.

‘‘The moment we begin to increase the fibre in our diets, we also begin to improve our health outcomes across a whole range of diet-related illnesses.’’

So he has created recipes that celebrate the vegetables everyone eats regularly while adding in other fibrous ingredients such as whole grains and legumes.

To make things easier he has also ‘‘dipped his toes’’ into ready-made condiments to boost the flavours of the vege-laden dishes.

He has included sections on the other mostly whole, plant ingredients such as fruit, whole nuts, oats, seeds and popcorn that contribute fibre and other nutrients.

‘‘By increasing your fibre intake, you’ll be increasing many other good things too.’’

THE BOOK

High Fibre Heroes by Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Bloomsbury Publishing, $59.99

Tomato dhal with greens

This is based on a delicious dhal recipe from my book, Much More Veg, with some lovely fresh greens stirred in at the end, turning a classic side dish into a hearty meal.

Serves 4

Ready in 1 hour

Ingredients

2 Tbsp rapeseed oil

1 black cardamom pod or 3 green cardamom pods, bashed to split open

1 tsp brown mustard seeds

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 bay leaf (optional)

1 large red or brown onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, grated, plus 2cm-3cm piece of fresh root ginger, grated, or 1 blob of garlic and ginger paste

2 tsp ground turmeric, or a 2cm-3cm piece of fresh turmeric, grated

400g tin whole plum tomatoes

200g dried red lentils, rinsed

About 200g greens, such as spring greens, kale or chard

½-1 Tbsp soy sauce or tamari

A squeeze of lemon or lime juice

Sea salt and black pepper

Chilli oil, to finish (optional)

Brown rice or wholegrain flatbreads, to serve (optional)

Method

Heat the rapeseed oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat then add the cardamom, mustard and cumin seeds, and the bay leaf if using. When the seeds start to pop, add the onion and lower the heat. Cook, stirring now and then, for 5-7 minutes, until the onion starts to soften. Add the grated garlic and ginger (or garlic and ginger paste) and turmeric, stir well and cook for a minute or two.

Now add the tinned tomatoes, mashing them with a potato masher as they go in. Bring to a brisk simmer and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring now and then, to reduce and concentrate the tomatoes.

Add the rinsed red lentils and 800ml water. Stir well and bring back to a simmer. Cook for about 20 minutes, until the lentils are tender, stirring often to prevent sticking. You can add a little more water if the mixture gets a bit thick.

Meanwhile, tear spring greens or kale off the stalk (chard doesn’t need to be de-stalked) and roughly shred the greens.

Add the greens to the almost-cooked dhal with ½ tsp salt. Stir in well then continue to cook at a low simmer for 10 minutes, or until the greens are tender and the lentils have broken down to a creamy puree. Take off the heat and stir in ½ Tbsp soy/tamari, a few twists of pepper and a squeeze of lemon or lime juice. Taste and adjust the seasoning with more salt, soy or lemon/lime juice as needed.

Ladle the dhal into warmed bowls, trickle with chilli oil if you like, and serve straight away. This is a meal in itself, but brown rice alongside, or wholegrain flatbreads for scooping, makes it really substantial.

Spinach, chilli and lemon pasta

You can use blocks of frozen spinach straight from the freezer for this delicious dish, or go for a fresh spinach version (see below).

If you’re organised, you can defrost frozen spinach first, in a cool place or overnight in the fridge - this might take a few hours, but it will cut down on the cooking time.

Serves 4

Ready in 40 minutes

Ingredients

2 Tbsp olive oil, plus extra for the pasta

1 large onion, sliced

3 garlic cloves, slivered

600g frozen spinach

300g wholewheat pasta, such as penne, radiatori, gomitini or fusilli

A pinch of dried chilli flakes, or 1 fresh red chilli (membranes and seeds removed for less heat if you prefer), finely chopped

Finely grated zest and juice of 1 lemon, or 40g-50g preserved lemon, pips removed, finely chopped

2 Tbsp nutritional yeast (optional)

Sea salt and black pepper

Method

Heat the olive oil in a wide frying pan over a medium heat, then add the onion with a pinch each of salt and pepper. Fry, stirring often, for about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for a minute or two longer.

Add the frozen spinach. (If it has been frozen as loose bits, it won’t take long to defrost and heat up. If it’s in solid bricks, it will take about 10-15 minutes.) Cover the pan to start with, then lift the lid occasionally to stir.

Once all the spinach is defrosted, cook, stirring, for a couple more minutes, to make sure it is completely separated and combined with the onion.

Meanwhile, cook the pasta. Boil the kettle. Fill a large saucepan with boiling water and add a big pinch of salt. Tip in the pasta and cook, according to the packet instructions, until al dente. Drain, saving some of the cooking water. Toss the pasta with a little olive oil; keep warm in the covered pan.

When the spinach is piping hot, add the chilli and lemon zest or preserved lemon. Stir over the heat for a minute or so, then add about 50ml of the pasta cooking water and the nutritional yeast, if using. Stir to combine.

Tip the spinach mix into the pan of hot pasta. Stir over a low heat for a couple of minutes to get everything piping hot. Squeeze over the lemon juice (if you’re not using preserved lemon) and taste to check the seasoning, adding salt and pepper if needed. Serve at once.