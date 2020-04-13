Food with the maternal touch

Greg Piner

With being at home in our family bubble, it has reminded me of the wonderful food my dear mother would make when I was a kid.

She was an amazing cook, and used fresh vegetables from our garden and ingredients such as tripe, kidney, liver and oxtail, as there wasn’t a selection of ingredients like we have nowadays. Mum made do with what she had, and there weren’t any leftovers.

One of my favourite dishes was a corned beef dish where she would add whole carrots, onion and cabbage to a pot with other mystery ingredients, cook it for hours and then make a mustard sauce from stock. To this day, I reckon that is probably one of the nicest sauces I’ve eaten.

Here are some of my mum’s recipes that we are making at home.

Greg Piner is the executive chef for Vault 21, Prohibition Smokehouse & Deja Vu.

Tuna bake

Serves 4-6

6 eggs

100ml of cream

2 cans tuna in spring water (drained)

1 avocado diced

2 diced tomato

1 large onion diced

1 red capsicum finely diced

1 cup grated Edam cheese

Condensed milk dressing

1 can of condensed milk

1 tsp of English mustard

malt vinegar to taste (thin)

Method

Heat the oven to 185degC on fan bake.

Crack eggs into large bowl and mix until completely smooth.

Add all ingredients and mix well.

Season with salt and pepper and place mixture into an ovenproof dish.

Add grated Edam (or mild cheese of your choosing) on top.

Cook for 25-30 minutes.

You will know when it is cooked as it will be firm to touch.

Remove from oven and let sit for around 10 minutes before eating.

Serve with a fresh iceberg lettuce and tomato salad dressed with a classic condensed milk dressing.

To make condensed milk dressing

Mix all ingredients until smooth.

This will keep in the fridge for up to two weeks in a sealed container.

Curried sausages with spring onion and sour cream whip

Serves 4-6

6 sausages, cut into 2cm rounds

2 cloves of chopped garlic

2 brown onions sliced

1 tsp of curry powder

1 tsp of cumin powder

1 tsp of chilli flakes (optional)

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp flour

500ml of beef stock

oil

Spring onion and sour cream whip

650g potatoes

2 Tbsp sour cream

1 Tbsp butter

2 spring onions, sliced

salt and pepper

Method

In a large pre-heated pan on a medium heat, add oil. Sweat off onion, garlic until soft; do not burn.

Add butter, curry powder, cumin, chilli flakes.

Once flavour has been released (fragrant), add sausages and cook until golden.

Add flour and mix through.

Once mixed, slowly add beef stock until it forms a sauce consistency.

You can add water if it is too thick.

Cook for 45-60 minutes on a low heat stirring occasionally.

Season with salt and pepper just before serving. Don’t season with salt at the start of the cooking period as the reduction will become too salty.

Spring onion and sour cream whip

Put potatoes in a pot with cold water and cook until tender.

Once cooked, drain water.

Mash and then whip in sour cream, butter and fresh cut spring onion. Season well with salt and cracked pepper. If dry, add some milk.