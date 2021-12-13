The gift of sugar cookies

Photo: Babiche Martens

These can be made without the kitchen processor if desired. Just rub in the butter with your fingertips. When they come out of the oven, try to keep your hands off if they are for gifting. They are very moreish. Children can get involved and help cut their favourite shapes.

Makes 30

150g flour

¼ tsp baking powder

125g butter, cut into cubes

½ cup sugar

1 Tbsp lemon zest

½ tsp vanilla

1 egg, separated

2 Tbsp granulated sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

2 Tbsp sliced almonds

1. Preheat an oven to 170degC. Line two baking trays with paper.

2. Place the flour in the bowl of a kitchen processor with the baking powder, butter, sugar and zest, and blitz until it resembles fine breadcrumbs. Add the vanilla and egg yolk, blitzing to form the dough.

3. Place on a floured bench and roll the dough to 5cm thick. Using a 7cm cookie cutter, press out circles then use a 2cm cutter to cut the centre. Place on the trays. Re-roll the dough and cut more, or try other shapes.

4. Combine the sugar and cinnamon. Brush cookies with the egg white and sprinkle sugar and cinnamon or almonds on top.

5. Bake for 15 minutes or until lightly golden. Cool on a wire rack.

— viva.co.nz