Gimblett Gravels dozen a delightful bunch

My annual peek at the Gimblett Gravels dozen is always something that I thoroughly look forward to. As the Gimblett Gravels grower body itself states, "it gives writers perspective as to where GG wines stand in a given year", while also "charting the progression of the wines from our unique terroir".

Member wineries are invited to submit wines: these are blind tasted by an independent critic, who since the initiative’s inception with the 2008 vintage has been Australian Master of Wine Andrew Caillard.

The recommended retail prices of the wines has spanned $20-$150, and there is occasionally an absolute bolter in the mix as there is this year.

The 2019 vintage is the start of an exceptional trio of vintages in "the bay" and this is certainly reflected in the wines.

The depth of fruit means that most of this group can already be broached with enthusiasm, yet those with the foresight to tuck some away will be richly rewarded.

Price RRP $39.99

Rating Excellent to outstanding

Subtle, youthful nose with notes of chocolate, caramel, toast, spices, fruit in support, a funky nuance later. Nice tension with bright acidity, the backbone quietly evident, an ethereal quality, managing power and depth without overt weight. Freshness, savoury touches growing as the fruit swells. Delightfully long finish. Drinkability yet potential too.

www.smithandsheth.com

Price RRP $150

Rating outstanding

A sense of power to this, brooding, savoury, darker fruits, spices, marmite/umami and growing florality. Powerful intense fruit, paired with charcuterie, minerality and perhaps a hint of olive, all with great structure underpinning it. Clearly built for the long haul, yet for all its power there’s freshness and vibrancy too. Chewy, salivatory, delicious.

www.craggyrange.com

Price RRP $49.95

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Quite bold, fruit-driven nose with caramel and growing perfume, adding dustiness and cedar later. Fascinating coolness to this, coolmint and mixed fruits, a peppery character in the wings with grainy tannins adding to the texture. Powerful and somewhat tightly coiled for now offering more and more glimpses of its future as air time allows this to open up.

Price RRP $49.99 Rating Excellent Freshly sawn timber, oyster shell, growing perfume. The fruit takes centre stage on the palate, suppleness to this with polished wood and spices. There’s a youthful quality here, the fruit depth matched by ripe tannins yet I don’t feel that it’s playing all its cards for now. There’s lots of appeal and drinkability already, but I suspect that time will offer more. www.squawkingmagpie.co.nz