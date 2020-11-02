Monday, 2 November 2020

Green paneer kebabs

    PHOTOS: BABICHE MARTENS
    Angela Casley shares a great recipe for green paneer kebabs.

    Paneer is a low-fat cheese with multiple uses. Here I have marinated cubes in a herb paste, and made into kebabs, great for the barbecue or frying pan. If you don’t have white balsamic vinegar, you can use any white vinegar. Feel free to add other vegetables to your kebabs.

    Serves 4

    Green paste

    2 cups coriander

    2 cloves garlic

    2 tsp grated ginger

    1 tsp garam masala

    1 tsp salt

    pinch chilli flakes

    Zest of œ lemon

    ¼ cup olive oil

    ½ cup lemon juice

    Kebabs

    3 medium courgettes, sliced into 1cm pieces

    300g paneer, cut into cubes

    Pickle

    1 small red onion, sliced thinly

    2 tsp sugar

    good pinch of salt

    2 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar

    1 Tbsp water

    1 tomato, chopped finely

    2 radishes chopped finely

    pepper to grind

    ½ cup Greek yoghurt

    8 small flatbreads, warmed

    Method

    1. Place the coriander, garlic, ginger, garam masala, salt, chilli flakes, lemon zest, oil and half the lemon juice in a food processor and blitz to a chunky paste.

    2. Combine two tablespoons of the paste with the yoghurt and remaining lemon juice and set aside. Place the paneer and courgettes in a large bowl and combine with the rest of the paste. Leave to marinate for at least 30 minutes.

    3. Thread the courgettes and paneer on skewers then refrigerate until ready to cook.

    4. To make the pickle, combine the onion slices, sugar, salt, vinegar and water in a small bowl, stirring well. Leave to marinate for 15 minutes. Drain off the liquid. Add the tomato, radishes and a grind of pepper.

    5. When ready to cook, fry the kebabs on a lightly oiled hotplate or frying pan until golden all over. Serve hot with the pickle, yoghurt and warm flatbread. — viva.co.nz

     

