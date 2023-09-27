Growing little foodlovers

Stephanie Alexander’s work encouraging young people to grow and cook their own food is encapsulated in her latest cookbook Fresh.

Australia’s most respected and authoritative cook has been running the Kitchen Garden Programme in Australian primary schools and early childhood centres for more than 20 years.

"Seeing and tasting the dishes produced by young people, featuring fresh ingredients they have grown from seed, has been both eye-opening and menu-changing."

She started the Kitchen Garden Foundation because she believed pleasure was being forgotten in the community’s drive to improve children’s diets.

Yet the diverse Australian population from many cultures shows how to create unique and flavoursome meals where vegetables, herbs and spices have top billing.

She also wanted young people to understand about climate and the seasons and to appreciate cultural diversity.

"I also want those same young Australians to live sustainably and to be able to cook and develop personal independence."

In collecting the recipes for the book, she selected family friendly, fairly simple ones, most of which can be achieved by an 8 to 10-year-old with adult supervision.

Alexander’s rule for how long recipes take is no longer than an hour from start to finish.

She has also included stories from students, parents and educators, as well as photographs of the children at work.

"I hope the recipes in this book will promote fun shared meals where everyone can help chop, peel or taste or stir, where stories and news can be shared around the table, and where all ages can enjoy delicious food."

Her foundation has spread across Australia in urban and remote areas of the Northern Territory and Western Australia. In areas where there are many indigenous pupils, they invite elders to visit and pass on their special understanding of any bush foods that are grown or gathered locally.

"Many of our schools have designed and planted their own bush food gardens using this precious local knowledge."

THE BOOK

Fresh by Stephanie Alexander, Macmillan Publishers, RRP $49.99

Capunti may be pasta shaped to look like empty pea pods, but this recipe puts the peas back into the pods! You can use any mix of available seasonal greens in the sauce, as well as other vegetables such as asparagus, artichoke or broccolini, but it should include peas! Although most kitchen gardens grow peas for a spring crop, not every family can pick peas from bushes in the garden. I have used frozen baby peas to make this dish, but shelled broad beans would also be a good substitute. If you have no mozzarella or bocconcini you could use very fresh ricotta instead.

Serves 6-8

From the garden

Red onion, garlic, lemon, fennel, peas, seasonal greens (such as silverbeet, rainbow chard, cabbage, kale or warrigal greens), flat-leaf parsley

Extra equipment

Colander

Ingredients

1 heaped tsp salt

350g capunti pasta or similar pasta shape

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, finely sliced

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

1 fennel bulb, quartered, then each quarter cut crossways into fine slices

155g (1 cup) podded peas

1 bunch seasonal greens (such as silverbeet, rainbow chard, cabbage, kale or warrigal greens), including stalks, roughly chopped

Freshly ground black pepper

1 large handful flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

200g fresh mozzarella, torn into bite-sized pieces

Extra-virgin olive oil or lemon-infused olive oil, to drizzle

Method

Bring a large saucepan of water to the boil over high heat and add a heaped teaspoon of salt — your pasta water should taste like salty seawater. Once the capunti are in the pot, time them for 8 minutes. They may take an extra 2 minutes.

Set the colander in the empty sink ready for a fast drain.

Test the capunti to see if it is ready. If so, drain it in the colander, giving it a big shake to remove excess water. It can sit happily in its hot empty pot until the sauce is ready.

To make the sauce, heat the olive oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and fry for about 2 minutes, until well softened. Add the garlic and lemon zest and cook for about a minute until fragrant. Add the fennel to the pan, reduce the heat to low, then cover and cook until soft, about 8 minutes.

Toss the peas and greens into the pan with the fennel and onion mixture and cook for about 5 minutes more, still on low heat and still covered.

Test a piece of fennel to be sure it is tender, then season with salt and pepper, and add the parsley.

Fold the sauce through the cooked pasta. Scatter over the torn pieces of mozzarella before serving in heated serving dishes. Drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil or lemon-infused olive oil.

Paneer is a neutral-flavoured ‘cheese’ that adds protein to many quick vegetable dishes. Like ricotta, it’s an easy but impressive ingredient to make, and shows children a different way of adding dairy to their meals. Saag paneer combines paneer with spinach or other green vegetables. My authority on all things Indian, Madhur Jaffrey, says this combination of greens and paneer is eaten all over Northern India with local variations on spices and greens. So Kitchen Gardeners can feel free to use any greens available, including beetroot leaves, amaranth and rocket as well as the more usual spinach, silverbeet, kale and broccoli. At Junction Park State School in Queensland, Year 2 Kitchen Gardeners used a variety of the less-celebrated greens in the garden to make a saag paneer with Indian flatbread. They told us: ‘We used broccoli greens (we had lots of leaves but not many heads), kohlrabi leaves, sugarloaf cabbage, rainbow chard and kale.’

Serves 4 as a side dish

From the garden

Ginger, garlic, chilli, green leaves (spinach, silverbeet, kale or broccoli), lemon

Extra equipment

Muslin

Strainer that fits over a deep bowl

Spice grinder or food processor

Weight – use a heavy mortar or pot

Ingredients

2cm piece of ginger, peeled and chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled

1 long hot chilli, roughly sliced

80ml (⅓ cup) olive oil

500g assorted green leaves (spinach, silverbeet, kale or broccoli), washed, tough stems removed, roughly chopped, set aside with the water still clinging to the leaves

Salt

Paneer

1 litre (4 cups) full-cream milk

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Method

You need to make the paneer the day before. Bring the milk to the boil in a saucepan over medium heat. As soon as it bubbles, add the lemon juice, give it one big stir, then remove the pot from the heat. Leave undisturbed for 15 minutes. The milk will curdle and the curds will separate from the whey.

Set up a large basin with a colander or large strainer over it. Rinse and thoroughly wring out a piece of muslin, then fold it in half and line the strainer – the piece of muslin must be large enough to hang over the sides of the bowl.

Spoon the curds into the damp muslin, pressing on them lightly to extract as much whey as possible. Gather up the ends of the muslin and tie them tightly.

Suspend this bundle in the strainer over the bowl and let it drip overnight.

Reserve the drained whey.

The next day, put the bundle of curds on a flat plate and weigh it down heavily for at least 2 hours (or even better, 3-4 hours). I use my very heavy mortar or an enamelled cast-iron pot to flatten them. The paneer can now be cut into small shapes to be fried. It is quite fragile and has a tendency to crumble, so it is best to fry paneer in a well-seasoned or non-stick pan.

To make the saag paneer, use a wide and deep saute pan with a lid that is large enough for all the greens to be cooked at the same time.

Put the ginger, garlic and chilli in a spice grinder or food processor with 3 tablespoons of the reserved whey or water. Blend to a paste, then scrape into a small bowl until needed.

Heat the oil in the saute pan over medium heat and quickly fry the pieces of paneer. Turn the pieces to brown both sides. Allow no more than a minute on each side. Using a spatula, transfer the paneer to a resting plate.

Heat the oil again and scrape the spice paste into the pan. It will spit so be careful! Stir for 30 seconds, then pile in all of the washed and still wet greens.

Allow the greens to start to wilt. Give them a good stir, then cover, reduce the heat to low and cook for 15 minutes. Add the paneer, stir lightly to mix through the greens, cover and cook for another 5 minutes. Check for salt and serve.

Hanging the milk curds

The milk curds need to hang in a muslin bag for at least 8 hours. An easy way of doing this is to tie the bag to the tap over the kitchen sink, although this probably should not be encouraged in the tropics where the humidity and temperature stay high all night and the curds might spoil.

Without a tap or a rack to tie the cheese bag to, it is best to suspend the muslin bag in a strainer over a deep bowl and refrigerate it overnight. The whey that is left after lifting the curds is a great liquid to add to curries instead of water, so do not throw it out.

After a minimum of 8 hours’ draining, the curds, still in the muslin wrap, are tipped on to a flat plate and weighted heavily for another few hours.

This torte has become a favourite lunch dish, both for me and for the Kitchen Garden pupils. It can be served with a fresh tomato and basil salad, and can have added zing by serving it with a bowl of chutney or the Kasundi-style tomato chutney. The olive oil dough is a delight to work with. It does need to rest for an hour, so is breaking one of my basic rules. In a Kitchen Garden classroom this problem is solved by the educator making the first batch of dough, then the students make the filling, assemble the pie and also make another batch of dough that rests ready for the next class. This way each class has experience in the mixing, the resting and the shaping.

Serves 8

From the garden

Sage, potatoes, spinach, egg

Extra equipment

Food processor

Potato ricer or food mill (mouli)

Colander

Pastry brush

Pizza tray or baking tray

Ingredients

200g (1½ cups) plain flour, plus extra for dusting

Pinch of salt

1½ Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil, plus extra for brushing

Scant cup cold water

Coarse sea salt flakes

12 sage leaves (optional)

Filling

400g potatoes – not waxy varieties, but types good for mashing (e.g. pontiac, kennebec, blue congo or your favourite)

Salt

100g young spinach, beetroot leaves or young leaves from borage or kale, roughly chopped into large pieces, or loosened leaves from Brussels sprouts

1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

50g butter

1 free-range egg, lightly beaten

100g (1 cup) finely grated parmesan

100g fresh ricotta, well drained

125ml (½ cup) milk

Sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

In a food processor, combine the flour and salt. With the motor running, gradually pour in the oil. Gradually add most of the water, a spoonful at a time, mixing just until the dough holds together – you probably will not need the last tablespoon of water. Knead the dough by hand on a lightly floured work surface for a few minutes until it is smooth and supple. Shape into a disc and cover tightly with a resuable silicone sheet or waxed wrapper to prevent a crust forming.

Refrigerate for 1 hour.

To make the filling, peel the potatoes and cut them into thick slices. Place them in a saucepan of cold, salted water and bring to the boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and cook until the potato is very tender, about 15 minutes.

Drain, then return to the stove and dry for 30 seconds over low heat, shaking the pan. Mash the potato, preferably using a potato ricer or food mill (mouli), then tip into a large bowl.

While the potato is cooking, trim the green leaves of any thick stalks. Put the leaves into a wide frying pan over high heat and add the oil. Stir, cover and reduce the heat to medium. Allow to simmer for a few minutes until well wilted.

Drain, then set aside until needed.

Add the butter, egg, parmesan and ricotta to the mash and mix well. Add enough of the milk to make a smooth but not sloppy mix. (Potatoes vary, so hold back the last spoonful in case it is not needed.) Season well with salt and pepper, then add the greens and stir them in.

Preheat the oven to 200° (180° fan-forced). Lightly oil and flour a 28cm pizza or baking tray.

On a floured work surface, roll the dough out very thinly to about a 36cm circle. Transfer the dough to the tray so that the excess hangs over the edges.

Spread the filling on to the dough, leaving about 6 cm clear around the edge.

Gently stretch the edges of the dough towards the centre of the pie, over the filling, allowing it to crumple and pleat – you need to leave a central hole uncovered so steam can escape from the pie during baking. Gently flatten the crust to encourage any trapped air to escape. Brush the entire surface with olive oil, scatter with sea salt and drape the sage leaves on top (if using). Bake until golden, about 30 minutes.

Allow to rest for 10 minutes before cutting into wedges with a sharp knife.

Serve this with a leafy salad or else a very luscious salad of ripe tomatoes marinated for 15 minutes in fruity olive oil.