Honey and seed slice

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Makes 20 slices
300g butter
¾ cup honey
1 cup pumpkin seeds
1 cup sunflower seeds
1 cup sesame seeds
1 cup sultanas
3 cups cornflakes
250g sugar
275g plain flour
2 tsp baking powder
Method
Melt together butter and honey in a pot.
Combine rest of ingredients together in a bowl.
Combine butter/honey mix with the dry ingredients and press gently into lined baking tin (30cm x 20cm). Bake 160degC for 15-20min until golden.
Recipe provided by Fluid Espresso
Recipe requested by Alison Jory
If you have enjoyed a dish at an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, fax 474-7422, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.