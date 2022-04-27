Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Honey and seed slice

    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR
    PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR
    Ask a Chef reveals the secrets of those superb dishes you ate in cafes and restaurants and wanted to try yourself.

     

    Makes 20 slices

     

    300g butter

    ¾ cup honey

    1 cup pumpkin seeds

    1 cup sunflower seeds

    1 cup sesame seeds

    1 cup sultanas

    3 cups cornflakes

    250g sugar

    275g plain flour

    2 tsp baking powder

     

    Method

    Melt together butter and honey in a pot.

    Combine rest of ingredients together in a bowl.

    Combine butter/honey mix with the dry ingredients and press gently into lined baking tin (30cm x 20cm). Bake 160degC for 15-20min until golden.

     

    Recipe provided by Fluid Espresso

    Recipe requested by Alison Jory

     

    If you have enjoyed a dish at an Otago cafe or restaurant and would like the recipe, write to Ask a Chef, Features, Otago Daily Times, PO Box 517, Dunedin, fax 474-7422, or email odt.features@odt.co.nz, including your name, address and a daytime telephone number, and we will request it.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment