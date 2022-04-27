Honey and seed slice

PHOTO: CHRISTINE O'CONNOR

Makes 20 slices

300g butter

¾ cup honey

1 cup pumpkin seeds

1 cup sunflower seeds

1 cup sesame seeds

1 cup sultanas

3 cups cornflakes

250g sugar

275g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

Method

Melt together butter and honey in a pot.

Combine rest of ingredients together in a bowl.

Combine butter/honey mix with the dry ingredients and press gently into lined baking tin (30cm x 20cm). Bake 160degC for 15-20min until golden.

Recipe provided by Fluid Espresso

Recipe requested by Alison Jory

