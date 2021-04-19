Monday, 19 April 2021

Israeli couscous, chickpeas and bocconcini

    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    PHOTO: BABICHE MARTENS
    PHOTO: BABICHE MARTENS
    This is a favourite quick one-pot dinner that also makes a fabulous lunch the next day. In fact, the flavours just keep on giving. Don’t forget some warm crusty bread, which is always a welcome addition on the side to scoop up juicy leftovers.

    Serves 4

    2 Tbsp olive oil

    1 red onion, sliced thinly

    3 cloves garlic, sliced

    1 tsp cumin

    1 tsp smoked paprika

    400g can cherry tomatoes

    3 cups cooked large Israeli couscous

    410g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

    ½ cup chopped parsley

    zest and juice of 1 lemon

    125g bocconcini, halved

    To garnish

    parsley

    To serve

    crusty bread

    Method

    1. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking slowly for a few minutes to soften. Stir through the cumin and paprika then pour in the tomatoes and slowly bring to a simmer for 5 minutes.

    2. Stir through the couscous, chickpeas, parsley, zest and juice, heating through.

    3. Serve warm, with the bocconcini torn over the top, a sprinkle of parsley and crusty bread on the side.

     — viva.co.nz

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Ask a Chef Recipe Book ON SALE NOW! $29.99

    The all-new Ask a Chef is available now! With fantastic recipes from the popular newspaper series, there is inspiration for everything from salads to chocolate cakes and quiches to sausage rolls - sure to impress at your next family or social gathering!

    With a delicious mix of recipes from around the region including Riverstone Kitchen and Fleur's Place, there is something for everyone. Get your copy of Ask a Chef today !

     

    Buy now from ODT Store 

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     