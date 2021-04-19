Israeli couscous, chickpeas and bocconcini

PHOTO: BABICHE MARTENS

This is a favourite quick one-pot dinner that also makes a fabulous lunch the next day. In fact, the flavours just keep on giving. Don’t forget some warm crusty bread, which is always a welcome addition on the side to scoop up juicy leftovers.

Serves 4

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, sliced thinly

3 cloves garlic, sliced

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

400g can cherry tomatoes

3 cups cooked large Israeli couscous

410g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

½ cup chopped parsley

zest and juice of 1 lemon

125g bocconcini, halved

To garnish

parsley

To serve

crusty bread

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking slowly for a few minutes to soften. Stir through the cumin and paprika then pour in the tomatoes and slowly bring to a simmer for 5 minutes.

2. Stir through the couscous, chickpeas, parsley, zest and juice, heating through.

3. Serve warm, with the bocconcini torn over the top, a sprinkle of parsley and crusty bread on the side.

— viva.co.nz