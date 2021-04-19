Israeli couscous, chickpeas and bocconcini

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Serves 4
2 Tbsp olive oil
1 red onion, sliced thinly
3 cloves garlic, sliced
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp smoked paprika
400g can cherry tomatoes
3 cups cooked large Israeli couscous
410g can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
½ cup chopped parsley
zest and juice of 1 lemon
125g bocconcini, halved
To garnish
parsley
To serve
crusty bread
Method
1. Heat the oil in a large pot. Add the onion and garlic, cooking slowly for a few minutes to soften. Stir through the cumin and paprika then pour in the tomatoes and slowly bring to a simmer for 5 minutes.
2. Stir through the couscous, chickpeas, parsley, zest and juice, heating through.
3. Serve warm, with the bocconcini torn over the top, a sprinkle of parsley and crusty bread on the side.
— viva.co.nz