Kiwi, Aussie full-bodied reds very different wines

The second half of a double header of sorts as I’ve been tasting through a selection of fuller bodied reds, which seemed highly appropriate during the erratic weather of early February. Hopefully by the time you read this, things may have picked up.

A mix of Kiwi Syrah and Australian Shiraz today and yet while they are the same grape variety, the climate in their respective places of origin fashions very different red wines. Plump vs svelte would be hugely oversimplifying it, but there’s no doubt that Barossa Shiraz has some flesh on its bones and cuddly richness to boot.

Price RRP $31

Rating Excellent

Dark and brooding, brown

paper, then baking spices,

tar, olive tapenade and dark

fruits, humus later. Fleshy

and richly fruited, ripe yet

not sweet, perhaps more

medium-bodied than the

nose might infer with

lovely integration and

balance. An attractive

herbal undercurrent,

ink and tar atop the

fruit, a wisp of burnt

butter later. Lots to

enjoy, drinking well

already.

www.elephanthill.co.nz

Price RRP $65

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Fragrant nose with notes

of menthol/eucalypt,

spices and mixed red and

dark fruits, berry compote

later. Sweetly fruited,

yet not overblown,

mouth-filling, powerful

yet ripe tannins and a

fine sense of balance.

Licorice and tilled earth

join the oak spices,

blackberry, blueberry

and darker fruits which

flow to a long, fruit-

filled close.

Sumptuous.

www.orlandowines.com

2019 Church Road 1 Single Vineyard Redstone Syrah

Price RRP $90

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Savoury nuances, a wisp

of funk, an inky quality,

perfumed florality with

mixed red fruits/red

berries. Deceptive power

with firm, grainy tannins

adding a lip-smacking

quality. Redcurrant and

raspberry lead, spices,

oak flavours and dusty

gravels, a little toffee

note later. This swells

in the glass, tannins

melting into the wine.

Seamless. You can

luxuriate in this.

www.church-road.com

2020 Trinity Hill Hawke’s Bay Syrah

Price RRP $24.99

Rating Excellent

Sweet, ripe fruits, fragrance

wafting from the glass,

brightness, violets later.

Real juiciness to the fruit

matched by some

attractively mouth-

puckering tannins, this

dances in the mouth

with vibrancy and

energy. Currants,

spices, stony nuances

shifting to a darker fruit

spectrum with a long

finish. A youthful

quality to this, but

lovely drinkability too.

Value here.

www.trinityhill.com

2018 Elephant Hill Stone Hawke’s Bay Syrah

Price RRP $59

Rating Outstanding

Fascinating nose. A little

wildness, humus, dark

fruits, perfume, brooding.

Powerful, lots of palate

impact, managing ripe fruit

without overt sweetness, a

perfumed core cosseted

by the powerful tannic

structure, with wisps of

minerals and leather. A

depth and intensity that

draws you back for

more, leaving you

salivating.

Approachable but built

for the future.

www.elephanthill.co.nz

2018 Orlando Printz Shed Barossa Valley Shiraz

Price RRP $30

Rating Excellent

Mint and menthol leap from

the glass, vanillin oak,

coconut, perhaps chocolate

and charming fruit. A rush

of red fruits and spices

lead, before the tannins

surge in. Bold, chewy, a

real mouthful here in

classic Aussie shiraz

style. The sweet fruit

hangs in the mouth

developing a savoury

quality as it opens up.

Bold, ripe and eminently

slurpable.

www.orlandowines.com