Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Kiwi, Aussie full-bodied reds very different wines

    By Mark Henderson
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    The second half of a double header of sorts as I’ve been tasting through a selection of fuller bodied reds, which seemed highly appropriate during the erratic weather of early February. Hopefully by the time you read this, things may have picked up.

    A mix of Kiwi Syrah and Australian Shiraz today and yet while they are the same grape variety, the climate in their respective places of origin fashions very different red wines. Plump vs svelte would be hugely oversimplifying it, but there’s no doubt that Barossa Shiraz has some flesh on its bones and cuddly richness to boot.

    2018 Elephant Hill Hawke’s Bay Syrah

    Price RRP $31
    Rating Excellent

    Dark and  brooding, brown
    paper, then baking spices,
    tar, olive tapenade and dark
    fruits, humus later. Fleshy
    and richly fruited, ripe yet
    not sweet, perhaps more
    medium-bodied than the
    nose might infer with
    lovely integration and
    balance. An attractive
    herbal undercurrent,
    ink and tar atop the
    fruit, a wisp of burnt
    butter later. Lots to
    enjoy, drinking well
    already.

    www.elephanthill.co.nz

    2015 Orlando Centenary Hill Barossa Valley Shiraz

    Price RRP $65
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Fragrant nose with notes
    of menthol/eucalypt,
    spices and mixed red and
    dark fruits, berry compote
    later. Sweetly fruited,
    yet not overblown,
    mouth-filling, powerful
    yet ripe tannins and a
    fine sense of balance.
    Licorice and  tilled earth
    join the oak spices,
    blackberry, blueberry
    and darker fruits which
    flow to a long, fruit-
    filled close.
    Sumptuous.

    www.orlandowines.com

    2019 Church Road 1 Single Vineyard Redstone Syrah

    Price RRP $90
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Savoury nuances, a wisp
    of funk, an inky quality,
    perfumed florality with
    mixed red fruits/red
    berries. Deceptive power
    with firm, grainy tannins
    adding a lip-smacking
    quality.  Redcurrant and
    raspberry lead, spices,
    oak flavours and dusty
    gravels, a little toffee
    note later. This swells
    in the glass, tannins
    melting into the wine.
    Seamless. You can
    luxuriate in this.

    www.church-road.com

    2020 Trinity Hill Hawke’s Bay Syrah

    Price RRP $24.99
    Rating Excellent

    Sweet, ripe fruits, fragrance
    wafting from the glass,
    brightness, violets later.
    Real juiciness to the fruit
    matched by some
    attractively mouth-
    puckering tannins, this
    dances in the mouth
    with vibrancy and
    energy. Currants,
    spices, stony nuances
    shifting to a darker fruit
    spectrum with a long
    finish. A youthful
    quality to this, but
    lovely drinkability too.
    Value here.

    www.trinityhill.com

    2018 Elephant Hill Stone Hawke’s Bay Syrah

    Price RRP $59
    Rating Outstanding

    Fascinating nose. A little
    wildness, humus, dark
    fruits, perfume, brooding.
    Powerful, lots of palate
    impact, managing ripe fruit
    without overt sweetness, a
    perfumed core cosseted
    by the powerful tannic
    structure, with wisps of
    minerals and leather. A
    depth and intensity that
    draws you back for
    more, leaving you
    salivating.
    Approachable but built
    for the future.

    www.elephanthill.co.nz

    2018 Orlando Printz Shed Barossa Valley Shiraz

    Price RRP $30
    Rating Excellent

    Mint and menthol leap from
    the glass, vanillin oak,
    coconut, perhaps chocolate
    and charming fruit. A rush
    of red fruits and spices
    lead, before the tannins
    surge in. Bold, chewy, a
    real mouthful here in
    classic Aussie shiraz
    style. The sweet fruit
    hangs in the mouth
    developing a savoury
    quality as it opens up.
    Bold, ripe and eminently
    slurpable.

    www.orlandowines.com

    Comment now

    Add a Comment