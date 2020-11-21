Kiwi speed-eating champ sets chicken nugget world record

chicken_nugget_champ.png Kiwi Nela Zisser set a new Guinness World Record for the most chicken nuggets eaten in 60 seconds. Photo: Hayden Woodward/NZ Herald

So many Kiwis have been there before - famished, hungover and chowing down on a half dozen chicken nuggets.

But could you down 16 in 60 seconds?

If so, you might have a chance at pipping young Kiwi eating sensation Nela Zisser, who set a new Guinness World Record in South Auckland today for the most chicken nuggets eaten in a minute.

Actually, Zisser officially zoomed through 298 grams of nuggets in the minute, far surpassing the previous 200g Guinness World Record.

"It was mostly about strategy," the svelte, 170cm Kiwi model said.

"I just tried to take little bits of water while I was eating to get it down quicker."

And while some out there might fancy themselves as the type of nugget-downing specialist capable of taking a tilt at Zisser's title, the record was no mean feat.

Zisser has only ever been beaten in one eating competition in New Zealand.

Starting in her first competition as a 21-year-old, the unlikely competitive-eating champ quickly proved a natural, beating "19 big dudes".

Since that triumph, 28-year-old Zisser has gone on to claim other eating records and earn fame through her YouTube channel.

She has also placed fifth in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest - held annually in the United States and widely regarded as the top eating competition in the world.

Today's chicken nugget challenge was Zisser's first Guinness World Record.

She said the Guinness World Records team had approached her and presented her with a long list of food challenges she could attempt.

With her tummy settling on the nuggets, Zisser ventured out to Totally Chicken in Papatoetoe and, soon after, the Guinness World Record was gone in 60 seconds.