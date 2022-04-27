Later bloomers well worth revisiting

Regular readers will be aware that I taste and re-taste wines at my morning tastings and frequently go back to re-taste them again in the afternoon. In my view, that time allows wines time to show at their best.

Some wines leap out of the blocks with enthusiasm; others are a little more reserved and take time to blossom. That was the case with today’s wines that continued to evolve and change over quite some time, reminding me that tasting is an imperfect science: I hope that I have managed to capture what they have to offer.

2020 Te Kano Northburn Chardonnay

Attractive nose,

butterscotch, smoke,

spice, warm bread,

peach/nectarine. Again

butterscotch and spice

joined by vanilla pod,

earthy clay, with a

tangy steeliness

flecked with citrus,

oatmeal and nectarine

as the wine opens up.

Power behind this and

still youthful, focused

and with good grip.

Long, dry, citrusy

close. A smart wine

with potential.

www.tekanoestate.com

2020 Felton Road Bannockburn Chardonnay

A wisp of gunflint,

stonefruit, citrus zest,

perfume, a toffee note.

Mealy, nutty palate,

schisty/gravel notes

come and go, a touch

of chewiness.

Deceptively complex.

The flavour intensity

builds, working well

with the crunchy

acidity. Firms up a

little, later developing a

lovely

sumptuousness.

Looks to be crying out

for cellar time to allow

it to unfurl.

www.feltonroad.com

2020 Felton Road Blk 2 Chardonnay 29.03.22

Wisps of wood smoke,

yellow fruits, a creamy

richness. Mouthfilling,

a fascinating grainy

quality, crushed rocks,

dry toast, power

through the mid-palate,

stony minerality,

piquancy. Life and

energy with a lip-

smackingly zesty

close. Like its

stablemate, a tautness

to the structure that

demands time in the

cellar to fully strut its

stuff.

www.feltonroad.com

2019 Pegasus Bay Virtuoso Chardonnay

Aromas leap from the

glass with struck

match, lanolin, clotted

cream, growing

perfume, fruit in

support. Creamy at

first before tannic grip

and chewy phenolics

add textural interest.

Yellow fruits, ripe

peach, richly

mouthfilling on a lithe

frame. Racy acidity

and a bittersweet

kernel note gets the

salivary glands going.

Built for the future.

www.pegasusbay.com

2021 Trinity Hill Hawke’s Bay White Label Chardonnay

Appealing nose of

cashew nuts, oatmeal,

white flowers and ripe

fruit. Velvetty

mouthfeel, the fruit

swaying from tropical

to stonefruits.

Youthful, playfully

vibrant adding spice

notes to the nutty

characters with a

lovely flow through the

mouth. Develops a

grainy chewiness to

the texture that gets

the salivary juices

going, a hint of almond

on the finish.

www.trinityhill.com

2019 Pegasus Bay Chardonnay

RRP $45 Price

Rating Excellent to Outstanding

Gunflint, bonfire

embers, preserved

lemon, moving to

tropical fruits, baking

spices & warm bread.

Incredible shaft of

acidity running through

this giving drive and

vividness. There’s a

sense of fineness and

reserve to this yet no

mistaking the

underlying power.

Great structure with

flecks of grapefruit on

the long, beguiling

close.

www.pegasusbay.com