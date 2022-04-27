Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Later bloomers well worth revisiting

    By Mark Henderson
    Regular readers will be aware that I taste and re-taste wines at my morning tastings and frequently go back to re-taste them again in the afternoon. In my view, that time allows wines time to show at their best.

    Some wines leap out of the blocks with enthusiasm; others are a little more reserved and take time to blossom. That was the case with today’s wines that continued to evolve and change over quite some time, reminding me that tasting is an imperfect science: I hope that I have managed to capture what they have to offer.

     

    2020 Te Kano Northburn Chardonnay

    Price RRP $50
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Attractive nose,
    butterscotch, smoke,
    spice, warm bread,
    peach/nectarine. Again
    butterscotch and spice
    joined by vanilla pod,
    earthy clay, with a
    tangy steeliness
    flecked with citrus,
    oatmeal and nectarine
    as the wine opens up.
    Power behind this and
    still youthful, focused
    and with good grip.
    Long, dry, citrusy
    close. A smart wine
    with potential.

    www.tekanoestate.com

     

    2020 Felton Road Bannockburn Chardonnay

    Price RRP $52.50
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    A wisp of gunflint,
    stonefruit, citrus zest,
    perfume, a toffee note.
    Mealy, nutty palate,
    schisty/gravel notes
    come and go, a touch
    of chewiness.
    Deceptively complex.
    The flavour intensity
    builds, working well
    with the crunchy
    acidity. Firms up a
    little, later developing a
    lovely
    sumptuousness.
    Looks to be crying out
    for cellar time to allow
    it to unfurl.

    www.feltonroad.com

     

    2020 Felton Road Blk 2 Chardonnay 29.03.22

    Price RRP $69
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Wisps of wood smoke,
    yellow fruits, a creamy
    richness. Mouthfilling,
    a fascinating grainy
    quality, crushed rocks,
    dry toast, power
    through the mid-palate,
    stony minerality,
    piquancy. Life and
    energy with a lip-
    smackingly zesty
    close. Like its
    stablemate, a tautness
    to the structure that
    demands time in the
    cellar to fully strut its
    stuff.

    www.feltonroad.com

     

    2019 Pegasus Bay Virtuoso Chardonnay

    Price RRP $65
    Rating Excellent

    Aromas leap from the
    glass with struck
    match, lanolin, clotted
    cream, growing
    perfume, fruit in
    support. Creamy at
    first before tannic grip
    and chewy phenolics
    add textural interest.
    Yellow fruits, ripe
    peach, richly
    mouthfilling on a lithe
    frame. Racy acidity
    and a bittersweet
    kernel note gets the
    salivary glands going.
    Built for the future.

    www.pegasusbay.com

     

    2021 Trinity Hill Hawke’s Bay White Label Chardonnay

    Price RRP $24.99
    Rating Excellent

    Appealing nose of
    cashew nuts, oatmeal,
    white flowers and ripe
    fruit. Velvetty
    mouthfeel, the fruit
    swaying from tropical
    to stonefruits.
    Youthful, playfully
    vibrant adding spice
    notes to the nutty
    characters with a
    lovely flow through the
    mouth. Develops a
    grainy chewiness to
    the texture that gets
    the salivary juices
    going, a hint of almond
    on the finish.

    www.trinityhill.com

     

    2019 Pegasus Bay Chardonnay

    Price RRP $45
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding
     
    Gunflint, bonfire

    embers, preserved
    lemon, moving to
    tropical fruits, baking
    spices & warm bread.
    Incredible shaft of
    acidity running through
    this giving drive and
    vividness. There’s  a
    sense of fineness and
    reserve to this yet no
    mistaking the
    underlying power.
    Great structure with
    flecks of grapefruit on
    the long, beguiling
    close.

    www.pegasusbay.com

