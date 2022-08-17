Melting pot of cultures

Chinese-ish authors Rosheen Kaul, left, and Joanna Hu. PHOTOS: ARMELLE HABIB

Chinese-ish is the title of a new cookbook, but also the way its authors describe the style of recipes in it and their own identities.

Rosheen Kaul and Joanna Hu moved to Melbourne with their families as school children — Kaul from Singapore and Hu from Hunan province in China.

Both found it difficult to answer questions about their heritage, often resorting to "Chinese-ish" as a way of explaining it.

"It was Chinese-ish how I would speak English to my friends at school, but swap to Mandarin at home. It was Chinese-ish how, during my phase of only wanting to eat beige foods, my favourites were toasted white bread with butter and savoury steamed egg custard on rice," Hu says.

For Hu the "ish" represents all the unspoken assimilating and inheriting she has done from both cultures, as growing up between two cultures is a confusing process.

"Chinese-ish is realising there are no absolutes when it comes to culture and identity. It’s about finally finding the way multiple heritages can settle into harmony, unique to each individual and their blend of cultures."

Kaul says as she has grown older she has become more confident and prouder of the cultures that make her who she is — her father is from Kashmir and her mother was born in Singapore to Chinese Filipino parents but adopted by a Eurasian mother and Indonesian father.

In putting their book together, Kaul and Hu have selected Chinese-inspired recipes that have come into their lives — Chinese-influenced dishes from Southeast Asia, recipes from Saturday yum-cha with family and comforting food from Hong Kong and China’s mainland that they have encountered in Australia.

There are also recipes from Kaul’s time in Shanghai as a teenager and Hu’s childhood in Hunan.

"These recipes are a snapshot of our journey as young Asian Australians, clinging to (or in Jo’s case, flat out denying) our culture through food, while navigating our way through the Western world," Kaul says.

She is quick to point out it is not a regional Chinese cookbook, nor an introduction to Chinese cooking — it is a reflection of their lives and the tips, tricks and short cuts they have learned working in professional kitchens but also a respect for the traditional and for the recipes of their families.

However, they do provide a handy guide to cooking rice without a rice cooker — yes it can be done — and the first section of the book is their Chinese cooking 101 on how to cook noodles and how to make wontons, dumplings, stock, fried rice, congee and stir-fried vegetables.

In the section section "The Rebellion: How to disappoint your parents", the recipes are broken into chapters on the solo dinner, eggs and "Chinese-ish snacks that feel kinda wrong".

The final section, "My love language is a fruit platter", covers dishes from their families, ones that are great for a crowd and "desserts we don’t hate".

Each section is accompanied by a story from Kaul and Hu about their life experiences growing up in immigrant families with different expectations and life-styles.

Fiery Sichuan fondue

It is a well-established fact that plenty of people of east Asian descent suffer from lactose sensitivity and let’s be honest, fondue isn’t really Chinese in the slightest. So you’re probably wondering why there is a fondue recipe in this cookbook. I’m a touch lactose-intolerant myself, but I reckon this recipe is worth the pain.

It might seem simple, being nothing more than cheese and wine melted together, but fondue splits easily.

A well-made fondue should be silky-smooth and remain that way, even when heated.

For sure-fire success every time, add cornflour (cornstarch) to the mix: it stops the proteins in the cheese from coagulating, guaranteeing your fondue stays smooth and silky.

In this recipe, we use beer instead of the traditional high-acid white wine. Beer is exactly what I’d be drinking with this dish, as the savouriness pairs beautifully with the cheese. As with all popular Sichuan dishes, this fondue is served under a blaze of vibrant red chilli oil.

If you don’t have a fancy fondue set-up, use a cast-iron skillet or something similar that retains heat, and pop it back on the stove whenever you need to warm it up.

Pile the fondue high with fresh herbs and cracked black pepper, then dip anything your heart desires into it.

Fondue is traditionally served with cubes of stale bread, pickled onions and cornichons, but anything that would be improved by being dunked in fiery cheese will do.

Just make sure everything is bite-sized.

Serves 6

2 Tbsp cornflour (cornstarch)

300g gruyere, grated

300g comte, grated

2 cloves garlic, minced

300ml lager

1 Tbsp lemon juice

½ tsp salt

½ tsp ground white pepper

100ml chilli oil (below or use Lao Gan Ma chilli oil)

Fresh dill, parsley and chives, roughly chopped

Cracked black pepper

To serve

Pickled chillies

Bread, cut into cubes

Hot smoked sausages

Charcuterie

Boiled potatoes

Method

Place the cornflour and cheeses in a bowl and toss to combine. Set aside.

Heat the garlic and lager in a pan over low heat and bring to a simmer.

Add a handful of the cheese mixture at a time to the simmering beer and whisk vigorously, ensuring each addition is completely melted and emulsified before adding more.

Once all the cheese has been added and the mixture is thick and smooth, add the lemon juice, salt and white pepper and stir.

If the mixture has turned into a blob of melted cheese with some separated liquid, don’t worry. Simply increase the heat and whisk hard to bring it back together.

Transfer the cheese mixture to a fondue pot or cast-iron skillet.

Dress liberally with the chilli oil, fresh herbs and cracked black pepper.

If the fondue starts to set, simply pop it back on the stove and warm it up over low heat.

Serve the fondue with pickled chillies, bread, smoked sausages, charcuterie and boiled potatoes, for dipping.

Chilli oil

The common Chinese name for chilli oil, hong you, or red oil, is a reference to its astonishingly vibrant colour. In its purest form, chilli oil is made by pouring hot oil over crushed dried chillies and leaving them to infuse. I like mine with heaps of salty sediment, and this recipe ensures the maximum amount of bits at the bottom of the jar.

I’ve divided the recipe into parts for clarity. Try to track down dried Sichuan chillies. If you can’t, that’s fine, but remember the heat will vary. There are a few varieties available, ranging from moderate to very spicy, and your local Asian grocer should stock at least one of them.

Makes 1½ cups (375ml)

Part 1

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

40g dried Sichuan chillies , or other dried chillies

1 tsp Sichuan peppercorns

Part 2

10 fresh red chillies, topped

3 cloves garlic, peeled

3cm piece ginger, peeled

¼ cup (60ml) vegetable oil

2 tsp salt

2 tsp caster sugar

Part 3

1 spring onion, white part only

1½ cups (375ml) vegetable oil

3cm piece ginger, skin on, sliced

2 star anise

1 black cardamom pod

Method

Part 1

Use a pair of sharp kitchen scissors to cut the dried chillies into small pieces. Heat the oil in a wok or frying pan and fry the chillies and peppercorns over low heat until they are fragrant and the chillies have turned a deep red. Keep moving the chillies and be extremely careful not to burn them. Allow to cool, then crush using a mortar and pestle. Transfer to a bowl.

Part 2

Place the fresh chillies, garlic and ginger in a food processor and blitz to combine.

Warm the oil in a small saucepan and add the chilli mixture. Fry over low heat until the moisture evaporates, 5-6 minutes. Allow to cool, then stir through the salt and sugar. Combine this mixture with the dried chilli mixture in a heatproof bowl and set aside.

Part 3

Cut the white spring onion into large pieces. Don’t cut the pieces too small, or they will cook too quickly and burn.

Pour the oil into a large saucepan that can hold double its volume (as the oil will bubble up) and place over medium heat. Add the spring onion and ginger and fry until golden, then remove from the oil and discard.

Add the star anise and cardamom to the oil and fry over low heat until fragrant. At this point, the oil should be very hot. Pour half the oil over the chilli mixture and stir.

Wait 5-6 minutes for the oil to cool slightly, then pour the remaining oil over the chilli mixture.

Once the chilli oil is completely cooled, remove the star anise and cardamom and discard. Cover the oil and leave overnight at room temperature.

The next day, the oil should have turned a dark red colour. Pour into a sterilised airtight container or jar and store in a cool dark place for up to three months.

Try this chilli oil on avocado and feta toast, on pasta, or mixed with Chinkiang black vinegar and soy sauce for a classic dumpling dipping sauce.

Mum’s braised ginger chicken

If any dish were to taste like home to me, this would be it. Fragrant with toasted sesame oil, a little soy and plenty of warming ginger, this simple, comforting braise makes an appearance on our dinner table any time someone shows signs of illness. Served simply with steamed rice, it literally tastes like a warm hug from my mum.

Serves 4

¼ cup (60ml) sesame oil

6cm piece old ginger (see Note), skin on, sliced

6-8 chicken thigh fillets, cut in half

1 tsp salt

1 tsp caster (superfine) sugar

1 tsp light soy sauce

1 Tbsp Shaoxing wine

Steamed rice, to serve

Method

Heat the sesame oil in a wok or a frying pan over medium heat, add the ginger and stir-fry until fragrant. Add the chicken pieces and stir-fry until they start to brown, 4-5 minutes.

Add the salt, sugar, 2½ Tbsp water and soy sauce and stir. Cover and allow to simmer for 7-8 minutes. Pour the Shaoxing wine over the top and simmer briefly, until the chicken is cooked through. Serve hot with steamed rice.

NOTE: Old ginger is spicier than regular young ginger and has a fibrous, dry texture. Find it at most Asian grocers. If you can’t source any, use regular ginger instead.

Cheats egg custard tart

You'll know by now that most of my cooking revolves around my inherent impatience (read: laziness). When I am hit with a craving for something specific, I want it as soon as possible. That being said, mylittle hacks and shortcuts come from a good place, and I wouldn’t make any adjustments that resulted in a sub-par recipe. I have some pride, after all.

The humble custard tart makes appearances in many different cultures, most famously as the Portuguese pastel de nata. The egg custard tart made its way to Hong Kong from the nearby Portuguese colony of Macao and the Cantonese transformed it by adding more egg yolks and decreasing the sugar and dairy. The result is a delicate, eggy custard with only a gentle sweetness, encased in a flaky tart shell. Traditional Chinese puff pastry is incredibly difficult to make. Using ready-made shortcrust pastry is foolproof and puts a still-warm, freshly baked egg custard tart in easy reach of everyone.

Makes 12

Vegetable oil, for brushing

2 sheets shortcrust pastry

Custard

⅓ cup (75g) caster sugar

150ml hot water

2 eggs

¼ cup (60ml) sweetened condensed milk

½ tsp vanilla extract

Method

For the custard, dissolve the sugar in the hot water in a saucepan over low heat, stirring to make a syrup. In a bowl, whisk the eggs, condensed milk and vanilla together to combine. While whisking continuously, slowly pour the sugar syrup into the egg mixture. Strain into a jug and allow to stand until the air bubbles dissipate. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 200degC .

Lightly brush a 12-hole muffin tin or 12 fluted individual tart tins with oil. Cut the pastry sheets into 12 even squares and press into the greased tins, trimming off any excess. Chill in the fridge for 15-20 minutes.

Line the pastry shells with baking paper and fill with pastry weights or uncooked rice. Blind-bake for 10 minutes, then carefully remove the paper and weights and bake for another 34 minutes, until golden. Set aside to cool.

Reduce the oven temperature to 140degC and divide the custard equally between the shells.

Bake the tarts on the lowest shelf of your oven for 20-25 minutes, until the filling is just set. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for about 15 minutes.

Enjoy the custard tarts while they’re warm.