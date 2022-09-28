A mixed bag for those who like a bit of variety

File photo: Getty Images

As a wine obsessive with a background in wine retail, I’m always fascinated by people’s choices.

Some stick to the staples, while others are adventurous in experimenting with lesser-known varieties.

Many have a strong fondness for drinking (and supporting) local, while a good percentage like to do their travel by glass, exploring the world through its wines.

Some stumble upon a favourite and buy that to the exclusion of almost everything else, while others like me love the thrill in a mixed bag of goodies. Today’s selection is a bit of a mixed bag; hopefully some will thrill you too.

Price: RRP $31.75

Rating: Very Good to Excellent



Fragrant, apple, citrus, dry honey, stony minerality, a toffee note later. Supple in the mouth, the acidity pliant at first, barely off-dry, echoing the characters on the nose. Develops a hint of cut grass and toffee apple, while the acidity kicks in on the long finish. Youthful but nicely integrated, showing some intriguing flavours that add to the appeal.

www.hawksheadwine.com

Price: RRP $26

Rating: Excellent

Dusty, blackcurrant, raspberry, spice, savoury notes, complex and attractive. Silky front palate, fine tannins giving backbone, adding char, plum, herbs and a little cranberry with floral lift on the finish. Initially feels youthful, but as it opens there’s a generosity of flavour, heart-on-its-sleeve stuff that just begs to be enjoyed now.

www.elephanthill.co.nz

Price: $20.99

Rating: Excellent

Bonfire smoke, herbaceous notes, red fruits. Sweetly fruited with plum and raspberry accents, topped up with milk chocolate and spice. Quite chewy tannins on a medium-weight frame, developing attractive crunchiness to the texture. Bright, nice energy, lively and youthful, while a little bit of tanginess on the close gives a delightfully fresh finish. Value.

www.maindivide.com

Price: RRP $39.99

Rating: Outstanding

Brooding, darker fruits make way for berryfruits and spice with aeration, wisps of crushed herb and barrel toast too. Delightful sumptuousness to this drawing you in, great flavour intensity and fine, drying tannins showing the structure. Flavours echo the nose, a touch of dark cherry also, freshness and vibrancy. Simply delightful already.

www.trinityhill.com

Price: $24.99

Rating: Very Good to Excellent

A smoky quality, wisps of candyfloss, watermelon, a savoury note, an impression of dryness. Creamy, again watermelon with red berries and currants, a touch of spice and a savoury quality. A little prickle on the dry finish adds zestiness. Picks up a peachy note as it becomes quite tangy; that dryness and tangyness would be an excellent accompaniment with food.

www.trinityhill.com

Price: $15.99

Rating: Very Good

Subtle nose at first, a yeasty umami quality, bran biscuit, quince. This hits a different register, like biting into a red delicious apple, with peach juice and mandarin. Delicacy here, a lighter-bodied mouthfeel, fresh, bright and nicely balanced. Fruit sweetness in the wings, closing relatively dry. A nice Rose in itself and a great option in the zero alcohol category.

www.giesen.co.nz