Most Kiwis pick pickles

Just what should go into a burger is a controversial topic for Kiwis. For some the essential ingredient is beetroot but for others it is pickles, as a recent survey discovered.

One of the most divisive burger toppings, pickles, have long been the cause of dinnertime debate.

As part of a promotion "Burger Thursday" celebrating the joy of a homemade burger, Beef + Lamb New Zealand held "The Great Pickle Debate" poll to find out the answer — to pickle or not to pickle in your burger.

Of more than 1200 Kiwis polled 93.6% agreed pickles do belong in a burger.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s marketing manager Julia Gardner, says regardless of their personal pickle preferences, one thing is certain — Kiwis love their burgers.

"People are passionate about their burger toppings. Pickle on, or pickle off — the one thing all Kiwis can agree on is their love of a burger. They’re adaptable, easy, delicious, and convenient. Perfect for summer barbecuing and entertaining with friends, or even to sneak in some extra veges for the kids. Whether you love or detest pickles, there’s a burger for everyone."

McClure’s Pickles distributor Rebecca Caughey, of Cook and Nelson, isn’t surprised by the outcome.

"There is a reason why pickles and burgers are synonymous. The crunch and piquancy that a pickle brings to a burger allows you to experience the full flavour sensation. Whether on the patty, served on the side, or mixed to create a delicious pickle sauce, it’s a flavour combination that cannot be beaten."

Gardner says if you’re part of the 6.4% who don’t enjoy pickles in their burger, don’t worry. The beauty of making a burger at home means they’re completely customisable.

"The beauty of making a burger at home is that they can be adapted to suit.

"Experiment with different flavour combinations and fresh toppings, whether gourmet or classic, smashed or bunless I encourage everyone to cook a burger at home."

Smash burgers

New Zealand food writer Kelly Gibney believes this is the only way to make burger patties. She says the burger sauce is an absolute must-do. It’s perfect for dipping French fries, too. Make sure not to form patties with the mince at all. It’s the rough portions of meat on the searing hot pan that guarantees loads of delicious caramelised bits — the tell-tale sign of a perfect smash burger. This recipe makes a double patty burger for extra decadence.

Serves 4

Smash Burger ingredients

1 Tbsp oil

800g beef mince

Sea salt and cracked black pepper

8 slices cheese

4 toasted brioche buns

lettuce

sliced tomatoes

sliced red onion

extra slices of pickles to serve on the side if desired.

Burger sauce

½ cup good quality mayonnaise

10 sliced McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles — diced

2 tsp American style mustard

1 Tbsp tomato sauce

1 Tbsp brine from McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp smoked paprika

Generous pinch salt

Method

For the burger sauce: Mix together all the sauce ingredients and place in the fridge for at least 30 minutes for the flavours to develop.

For the smash patties: Divide the mince into 8 roughly equal portions. Heat a pan (a cast iron pan is perfect) or a barbecue hot plate until very hot. Lightly oil. Place portions of meat in the pan as space allows. Use a metal spatula to press down very firmly to flatten. Season generously with sea salt and cracked black pepper. Wait until you can see the meat browning really well at the edges before flipping it over — usually a minute or two. Place a slice of cheese over each patty and cook for a further minute.

Assembly: Spread one half of the toasted bun with the burger sauce. Place lettuce leaves and sliced tomatoes on the bottom bun. Top with two burger patties. Finish with sliced red onion and extra pickles.