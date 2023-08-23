National medals for ice cream makers

Queenstown and Wanaka ice cream makers have hit the medals at the national Ice Cream and Gelato Awards.

Patagonia Chocolates and Mrs Ferg Galateria of Queenstown and Pure New Zealand from Wanaka walked away with a range of medals after 270 entries were judged by a panel led by chief judge Jackie Matthews in July.

All up 64 gold medals, 74 silver medals, and 45 bronze medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream and gelato — including five golds for Patagonia and one each for Pure and Mrs Ferg.

Pure received 11 medals, four of those in the premium ice cream category, while Patagonia received eight, including two golds each in the standard ice cream and sorbet sections, and Mrs Ferg four, including gold in the new to market section for its Gianduia and Dark Chocolate Pearls.

Ms Matthews made special mention of the high standard of entries in 2023, noting flavour trends were an evolution on those observed last year.

"Gelato producers are showing real capability with some superb entries — they really have ‘‘nailed it’’ with the technical aspects of gelato-making; body, texture, mouthfeel and flavour with the result being a fabulous eating experience!"

"The ice cream, gelato and sorbet from the boutique makers were especially fabulous with sensory, indulgent, rich, complex flavours, while dairy-free products are following global trends with entries made with an oat base growing rapidly.’’

The top gold medal winners are eligible to win category champion awards with 2023 trophy winners being announced at the NZ Ice Cream and Gelato Awards in Auckland on August 31.