NZ beer named world's best - again

A milk stout brewed by Cassels & Sons Brewing has won top prize in its category at the prestigious World Beer Awards 2020. Photo: Via NZ Herald

A family-owned Christchurch brewery's beer has beaten some of the biggest global brands to be crowned the best in the world.

Cassels & Sons Brewing Co's milk stout won the top prize in its category at the prestigious World Beer Awards 2020 – for the second year running.

More than 2200 beers from more than 50 countries entered the awards.

Judges blind tasted and scored the entries across three rounds of judging.

Traditionally, all tastings are done in person by judges who gather from across the globe.

But the global Covid-19 pandemic meant the beers were "black-wrapped" and sent out to judges across Europe, Asia, Canada and Brazil who tasted them at home and connected for judging sessions via Zoom.

"This year's winners in the World Beer Awards demonstrate the verve and vitality of brewers and their wonderful beers around the globe," World Beer Awards chairman Adrian Tierney-Jones said.

As well as taste quality, "design excellence" was also judged across seven categories.

"It always refreshing to see so many imaginative label designs and this year was no exception," judging chairwoman Felicity Murray, founder of TheDrinksReport.com, said.

"The judges were particularly impressed by the growing number of beer brands breaking away from the category norm with creative new ideas that stand out from the crowd."