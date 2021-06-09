Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Persimmon cake with mandarin syrup

    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    Persimmons and mandarins are fantastic at the moment. Persimmons melt down to a soft, juicy pulp, which is fantastic folded into cakes. Mandarin juice cooked down to a syrup and drizzled over the cake has made this  my new favourite.

    Serves 10

    3-4 persimmons, peeled, roughly diced

    1 Tbsp sugar

    2 eggs

    70g butter, softened

    1½ cup brown sugar

    ½ cup caster sugar

    250g flour

    1 Tbsp baking soda

    1 tsp ground cinnamon

    ½ ground cardamom

    Syrup

    5 mandarins, zested and juiced

    2 Tbsp sugar

    4 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

    Method

    Heat the oven to 180degC. Lightly grease an 18cm x 18cm cake tin with butter and baking paper.

    Begin by making the persimmon pulp.

    Add the prepared persimmons to a small saucepan with 2 tablespoons of water and 1 tablespoon of sugar.

    Bring to the boil, then reduce and cook until the persimmons are very soft and pulpy (about 12 minutes).

    Transfer the mixture to a blender and blend until smooth. Set aside.

    Add the pulp, softened butter and both sugars to a large mixing bowl and mix until well combined.

    Sift the dry ingredients together and fold through the batter.

    Pour the batter into the prepared tin and bake for 35-40 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

    While the cake is cooking, make the mandarin syrup by putting the mandarin zest, juice, sugar, cardamom pods and a little water in a pot and heating until a syrup starts to form. This will take about 10 minutes. If it becomes too thick, add a little water. Set aside.

    When the cake is cooked, prick the surface with a skewer and pour over the warm syrup. Allow it to soak in before cutting into it.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Ask a Chef Recipe Book ON SALE NOW! $29.99

    The all-new Ask a Chef is available now! With fantastic recipes from the popular newspaper series, there is inspiration for everything from salads to chocolate cakes and quiches to sausage rolls - sure to impress at your next family or social gathering!

    With a delicious mix of recipes from around the region including Riverstone Kitchen and Fleur's Place, there is something for everyone. Get your copy of Ask a Chef today !

     

    Buy now from ODT Store 

    ODT subscriber only price - $25 

     