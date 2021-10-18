Pumpkin and tomato red curry

Photo: Babiche Martens

Serve this go-to curry with warm naan, perfect to scoop up the juices or to use as a wrap to fill with the leftovers for lunch the next day.

Serves 4

20g dried shiitake mushrooms

2 Tbsp oil

1 onion, chopped

1 Tbsp fresh ginger, grated

1 Tbsp red curry paste

1 cup passata

1 cup coconut cream

3 cups cubed pumpkin

2 cups spinach leaves

½ cup coriander, chopped

2 cups cooked brown rice, to serve

2 pieces naan bread, to serve

1. Place the mushrooms in a bowl and cover with cold water for 15 minutes. Drain.

2. Heat the oil in a heavy-based pot. Add the onion, cooking for 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the ginger and curry paste for 2 minutes. Pour in the passata and coconut cream, add the pumpkin and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes until the pumpkin is soft, but not mushy.

3. Stir through the spinach leaves and coriander just before serving with hot brown rice and naan.