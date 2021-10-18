Pumpkin and tomato red curry

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Serve this go-to curry with warm naan, perfect to scoop up the juices or to use as a wrap to fill with the leftovers for lunch the next day.
Serves 4
20g dried shiitake mushrooms
2 Tbsp oil
1 onion, chopped
1 Tbsp fresh ginger, grated
1 Tbsp red curry paste
1 cup passata
1 cup coconut cream
3 cups cubed pumpkin
2 cups spinach leaves
½ cup coriander, chopped
2 cups cooked brown rice, to serve
2 pieces naan bread, to serve
1. Place the mushrooms in a bowl and cover with cold water for 15 minutes. Drain.
2. Heat the oil in a heavy-based pot. Add the onion, cooking for 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the ginger and curry paste for 2 minutes. Pour in the passata and coconut cream, add the pumpkin and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes until the pumpkin is soft, but not mushy.
3. Stir through the spinach leaves and coriander just before serving with hot brown rice and naan.