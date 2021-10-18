Monday, 18 October 2021

Pumpkin and tomato red curry

    Photo: Babiche Martens
    Mushrooms and pumpkin are the perfect match for this dish’s hot red chillies and coconut cream, writes Angela Caseley.

    Serve this go-to curry with warm naan, perfect to scoop up the juices or to use as a wrap to fill with the leftovers for lunch the next day.

    Serves 4

    20g dried shiitake mushrooms

    2 Tbsp oil

    1 onion, chopped

    1 Tbsp fresh ginger, grated

    1 Tbsp red curry paste

    1 cup passata

    1 cup coconut cream

    3 cups cubed pumpkin

    2 cups spinach leaves

    ½ cup coriander, chopped

    2 cups cooked brown rice, to serve

    2 pieces naan bread, to serve

    1. Place the mushrooms in a bowl and cover with cold water for 15 minutes. Drain.

    2. Heat the oil in a heavy-based pot. Add the onion, cooking for 4 minutes to soften. Stir through the ginger and curry paste for 2 minutes. Pour in the passata and coconut cream, add the pumpkin and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes until the pumpkin is soft, but not mushy.

    3. Stir through the spinach leaves and coriander just before serving with hot brown rice and naan.

     

