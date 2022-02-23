Recipe: Coconut peach cake

Photo: Simon Lambert

Their flavours seem to seep through the layers of cake and their juices keep this cake very moist.

Another plus to this cake is that it is gluten-free. It would also be wonderful with nectarines, apricots or plums.

Coconut peach cake

Serves10-12

Ingredients

4 peaches, cut into 3mm slices

75g cane sugar

1 orange, zest

150g butter, room temperature

150g cane sugar

3 eggs

90g ground almonds

90g desiccated coconut

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch salt

Method

Grease and line a 20cm round cake tin.

Preheat oven 170degC.

Toss the peach slices together with the first measure of sugar and orange zest.

Place the peach slices around the base of the tin, overlapping until the base is covered. Set aside.

To make the cake batter, beat the butter and sugar until creamy and light.

Add the eggs one at a time and beat well to incorporate.

Mix the dry ingredients together and fold through the mixture.

Spread carefully over the peaches and bake for 45-50 minutes or until the cake is firm to touch in the middle.

Run a small knife around the edges and turn on to a plate when the cake has cooled.

The peaches will now be soft and delicious and baked into the top of the cake.